Security in the Black Sea has increased: Zelensky reacts to the destruction of the Caesar Kunikov ship

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the destruction of the large landing ship Caesar Kunikov and emphasized that "step by step we will clear the Black Sea of Russian terrorist objects," UNN reports.

I am grateful to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, I am grateful to the DIU soldiers - Group 13 of the 9th Department! Today we have added more security in the Black Sea and more motivation for our people. This is important. And we will clear the Black Sea of Russian terrorist facilities step by step. Glory to everyone who is fighting for our country and people! Glory to all who work for Ukraine! - Zelensky said during his evening video address.

Addendum

Ukraine destroyed the Russian large amphibious assault ship Caesar Kunikov in Crimea on the night of Wednesday, February 14.

After the Ukrainian Armed Forces, together with the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, sank the Russian landing ship Caesar Kunikov in Crimea, enemy helicopters flew over the sea.