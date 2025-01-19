Secret base for repair of occupants' military equipment found in Crimea

A hidden base of the occupiers was discovered in Crimea, where armored vehicles are being repaired. This is reported by the Military Movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars "ATESH", UNN reports.

Details

Representatives of the resistance movement "ATESH" scouted a place near the village of Fedorivka in Saky district.

This previously unused territory is now being actively used to repair and hide military equipment. The occupiers resumed the base's activities due to fears of Ukrainian drone attacks, which are becoming more frequent on the peninsula.

This information emphasizes that enemy troops are forced to change their tactics, seeking shelter for their equipment even in previously abandoned facilities.

