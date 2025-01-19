ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Secret base for repair of occupants' military equipment found in Crimea

Secret base for repair of occupants' military equipment found in Crimea

Kyiv  •  UNN

The ATESH resistance movement discovered a hidden armored vehicle repair base near the village of Fedorivka in the Saksky district of Crimea. The occupiers resumed the base's activities due to the threat of Ukrainian drone attacks.

A hidden base of the occupiers was discovered in Crimea, where armored vehicles are being repaired. This is reported by the Military Movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars "ATESH", UNN reports.

Details

Representatives of the resistance movement "ATESH" scouted a place near the village of Fedorivka in Saky district. 

This previously unused territory is now being actively used to repair and hide military equipment. The occupiers resumed the base's activities due to fears of Ukrainian drone attacks, which are becoming more frequent on the peninsula. 

This information emphasizes that enemy troops are forced to change their tactics, seeking shelter for their equipment even in previously abandoned facilities.

Recall

New terrorists' defensive positions with electronic warfare equipment were discovered near Fedorivka in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine

