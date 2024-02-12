Second man killed by enemy mine in Kherson region in one day

Another man was injured by Russian explosives in Bilyayivka, Kherson region. He hit a mine in a forest belt. He suffered an explosive injury and traumatic amputation of his toes. UNN reports this with reference to the Kherson Regional State Administration (RSA).

During the day, two local residents were injured in Bilyayivka due to Russian explosives. A 62-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he hit an enemy mine in a forest belt - the statement said.

It is noted that the victim suffered an explosive injury and traumatic amputation of his toes. Doctors assess his condition as moderate.

Addendum

Earlier, the Kherson Regional State Administration reportedthat a 58-year-old man who was collecting firewood in a forest belt in the village of Bilyayivka had been hit by a Russian mine.

UAH 3 billion allocated for humanitarian demining programs - Shmyhal