Searches at the Ministry of Justice: the agency confirmed the investigative actions

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine confirmed the fact of investigative actions within the framework of criminal proceedings involving the Minister of Justice Herman Halushchenko. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Justice.

Details

As noted by the agency, Halushchenko provides full assistance to law enforcement agencies to ensure a comprehensive, objective and impartial investigation.

Given the need to maintain the secrecy of the pre-trial investigation, the Minister refrains from public comments until the completion of the relevant procedural actions. - noted the agency.

Recall

On November 10, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported that NABU was searching the former Minister of Energy, and now Minister of Justice, Herman Halushchenko. According to Zheleznyak, searches are also ongoing at the Energoatom company. Later, the SAP confirmed an operation to expose a corruption scheme of influence on strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NAEC "Energoatom".

The SAP also reported that it was about the alleged systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's counterparties in the amount of 10 to 15% of the contract value.

Later, NABU published part of the recordings in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector. The operation is called "Midas".