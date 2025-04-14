Sea mines were washed ashore in Odesa region: it was possible to eliminate the danger in time thanks to the actions of the military

Ukrainian soldiers liquidated two sea mines that washed ashore in Odesa region. UNN reports with reference to the Southern Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Details

Servicemen of the Odesa Border Guard Detachment, while monitoring the surface situation, discovered two sea mines that had washed ashore in the Odesa region. According to the agency, both explosive objects have already been defused under control.

Thanks to the vigilance and prompt actions of the SBGS servicemen, the explosive objects were defused under control. - the message says.



The border service reminds that in case of detection of suspicious objects, it is important not to approach them in order not to expose yourself to danger.

Recall

As a result of a drone attack on the night of April 14, 8 people were injured in the Odesa region. Civil infrastructure, a medical facility and a residential building were damaged.

Two Russian admirals who commanded the shelling of UNESCO sites in Odesa have been notified of suspicion