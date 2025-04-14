Sea mines were washed ashore in Odesa region: it was possible to eliminate the danger in time thanks to the actions of the military

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 1822 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 18725 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 16098 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 21167 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 30429 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 64000 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 59880 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34051 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59636 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106881 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.2m/s
55%
Popular news

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 54090 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 44444 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 46704 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 50970 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23038 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 18725 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 52229 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 64000 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 59880 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 167121 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23971 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21258 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22878 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24770 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27389 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Sea mines were washed ashore in Odesa region: it was possible to eliminate the danger in time thanks to the actions of the military

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7256 views

Ukrainian military promptly eliminated two sea mines that were discovered on the coast of Odesa region. Thanks to the vigilance of border guards, the explosive objects were successfully defused in a controlled manner.

Sea mines were washed ashore in Odesa region: it was possible to eliminate the danger in time thanks to the actions of the military

Ukrainian soldiers liquidated two sea mines that washed ashore in Odesa region. UNN reports with reference to the Southern Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Details

Servicemen of the Odesa Border Guard Detachment, while monitoring the surface situation, discovered two sea mines that had washed ashore in the Odesa region. According to the agency, both explosive objects have already been defused under control.

Thanks to the vigilance and prompt actions of the SBGS servicemen, the explosive objects were defused under control.

- the message says.

The border service reminds that in case of detection of suspicious objects, it is important not to approach them in order not to expose yourself to danger.

Recall

As a result of a drone attack on the night of April 14, 8 people were injured in the Odesa region. Civil infrastructure, a medical facility and a residential building were damaged.

Two Russian admirals who commanded the shelling of UNESCO sites in Odesa have been notified of suspicion04.04.25, 16:27 • 10878 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
Ukraine
Odesa
Brent
$65.24
Bitcoin
$84,040.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,323.26
Ethereum
$1,583.09