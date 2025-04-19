Scuffle near the cinema in Kyiv, where the Sunny Bunny queer film festival is taking place: what is known

In Kyiv, near the "Zhovten" cinema, where the queer film festival Sunny Bunny is taking place, a scuffle occurred between law enforcement officers and protesters, UNN reports with reference to capital Telegram channels.

Details

Near the capital's "Zhovten" cinema, where the queer film festival is taking place, a group of young men in masks began to gather. Previously, it is reported to be an action "for traditional values".

Videos circulating online show footage of the confrontation between the police and the participants of the action.

UNN contacted law enforcement for comments but has not received them yet.

Recall

On April 18, the first Ukrainian LBTQIA+ film festival Sunny Bunny was supposed to take place in Kyiv, but the event caused a wave of criticism due to the date of its holding, which coincided with the Easter holidays, particularly Good Friday. The police reported that negatively disposed young people were gathering near the cinema, but no violations were recorded.