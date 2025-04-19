$41.380.00
Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem
11:37 AM • 3846 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 61329 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 81669 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 82082 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 87124 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 119245 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 95891 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 165444 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 54433 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 142706 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

Scuffle near the cinema in Kyiv, where the Sunny Bunny queer film festival is taking place: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 676 views

Near the Zhovten cinema in Kyiv, a scuffle occurred between police and protesters during the Sunny Bunny festival. The participants of the "for traditional values" action were young men in masks.

Scuffle near the cinema in Kyiv, where the Sunny Bunny queer film festival is taking place: what is known

In Kyiv, near the "Zhovten" cinema, where the queer film festival Sunny Bunny is taking place, a scuffle occurred between law enforcement officers and protesters, UNN reports with reference to capital Telegram channels.

Details

Near the capital's "Zhovten" cinema, where the queer film festival is taking place, a group of young men in masks began to gather. Previously, it is reported to be an action "for traditional values".

Videos circulating online show footage of the confrontation between the police and the participants of the action.

UNN contacted law enforcement for comments but has not received them yet.

Recall

On April 18, the first Ukrainian LBTQIA+ film festival Sunny Bunny was supposed to take place in Kyiv, but the event caused a wave of criticism due to the date of its holding, which coincided with the Easter holidays, particularly Good Friday. The police reported that negatively disposed young people were gathering near the cinema, but no violations were recorded.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Kyiv
