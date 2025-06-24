$41.870.04
Scottish family puts island with castle, where they lived for 80 years, up for sale

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1442 views

The Gallie family is selling Shuna Island in the Hebrides after 80 years of ownership. The island, almost 500 hectares in size with castle ruins, a farm, and holiday homes, is priced at 5.5 million pounds.

Scottish family puts island with castle, where they lived for 80 years, up for sale

After eight decades of ownership, the Gallie family is selling Shuna Island in the Hebrides – with picturesque beaches, castle ruins, a farm, and a tourism business.

At one time, the island was purchased by a London widow without seeing it with her own eyes, and now the new owner will be able not only to enjoy nature but also to implement commercial or environmental projects, writes BBC, as reported by UNN.

Details

For the first time in 80 years, the Gallie family has put Shuna Island, off the west coast of Scotland, up for sale. This almost 500-hectare plot with castle ruins, a farm, and holiday homes is priced at 5.5 million pounds.

The island, which has belonged to the family since 1945, is now looking for a new owner who may continue the work of nature conservation or tourism. The island's history began when the Dowager Viscountess Selby purchased Shuna after the war, never having seen it.

“Everyone was so traumatized by what happened in the war that they were looking for a new beginning,”

– said her grandson Jim Gallie.

The woman moved her family to the island, where his father grew up, and later he himself.

“My brother and I grew up on Shuna. We were homeschooled by our grandfather on the island. It's idyllic for childhood,”

– recalls Gallie.

Their father, Eddie, cared for the island for eight decades, launching various businesses. He now lives nearby on Seil Island, connected to the mainland by road. The island once housed 80 people, and its history dates back at least 4,500 years. Remains of mounds, farms, lime kilns, and other historical sites can still be found here.

Shuna Castle was built “without any expense” by New Zealand adventurer George Alexander Maclean Buckley in 1911. It is believed that the castle's blueprints and the architect who designed them were on the fateful voyage of the “Titanic.” It fell into ruin in the 1980s when its upkeep became too expensive.

“When we moved furniture to find parts where they wouldn't fall through the floor, it became clear – the castle's days were numbered,”

– recalls Jim Gallie.

Island's Uniqueness The unique location of Shuna makes it attractive for those wishing to have a private place, an environmental project, or a tourism business.

The island has white-sand beaches, wild coves, a farm with 220 sheep, wild deer, birds, otters, and houses for tourists with an eco-friendly energy system. Visitors can get here in 20 minutes by boat or helicopter.

Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 202511.06.25, 18:50 • 132159 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldReal Estate
