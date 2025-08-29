$41.320.08
47.880.39
ukenru
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 21095 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 37479 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 107342 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 58587 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
August 28, 11:21 AM • 71280 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 109014 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM • 122448 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 104754 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 117188 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 84451 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
+17°
0m/s
78%
78%
752mm
Scientists discovered a dried ancient lake with a "yellow brick road" at the bottom of the ocean

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

During a 2022 expedition off the coast of the Hawaiian Islands, the research vessel Nautilus discovered a dried ancient lake at the bottom of the ocean. Its bottom looks like a "yellow brick road" due to unique cracks in the volcanic rock.

Scientists discovered a dried ancient lake with a "yellow brick road" at the bottom of the ocean

During a 2022 expedition to a deep-sea ridge off the northern coasts of the Hawaiian Islands, scientists made an unexpected discovery – a dried ancient lake with a bottom resembling a yellow brick road. This was reported by UNN with reference to Sciencealert.

Details

It is noted that the Research vessel Nautilus made this strange and terrible discovery while surveying the Liliʻuokalani Ridge in the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument (PMNM).

PMNM is one of the largest marine protected areas in the world. It is larger than all US national parks combined, and people have explored only about 3% of its bottom

- the publication states.

The Ocean Exploration Trust team is exploring this deep-sea area, which is located more than 3,000 meters below the waves. The most interesting thing is that anyone can follow the expedition online.

Despite the lake bed being under thousands of meters of water, it looks strangely dry. In one small area, the volcanic rock has cracked in a way that resembles bricks. According to the researchers, "the unique 90-degree fractures are likely related to stress from heating and cooling during multiple eruptions on this baked surface."

At first glance, this "path" gives the impression of being made of bricks. According to the expedition members, studying such places helps to learn more about the Earth's hidden geology.

Recall

Researchers discovered diverse life forms at depths of up to 4.375 km below the Earth's surface. The find could help in the search for life on Mars and other planets.

Vita Zelenetska

