Schools in Sumy switch to remote learning due to flu and ARVI

Due to SARS and flu, Sumy schoolchildren will study remotely until the end of the week, UNN reports, citing the Sumy City Council.

"...by the end of the week (from February 6 to February 10), the educational process in general secondary and out-of-school education institutions of Sumy MTG should be conducted remotely, and mass events should be restricted until the situation is normalized (if such events are held, participants and organizers should use personal protective equipment that covers the nose and mouth)," the statement said.

Olena Chumachenko, Head of the Health Department, said that the epidemic situation with ARVI, influenza and COVID-19 is currently worsening in Sumy city. There is an increase in the number of new cases of acute respiratory viral infections, and a progressive increase in the number of outpatients and inpatients continues.

Last week, doctors registered 2670 cases of influenza, ARVI and COVID-19, which is 28% more than the previous week. Children account for 45% of the total number of cases (1206 patients). The number of patients with coronavirus disease decreased: 31 patients vs. 41, the number of patients with influenza increased: 68 cases vs. 28. The intensive incidence rate is 999.8 per 100 thousand people, which is 31% higher than the average intensity level of exceeding the epidemic threshold for Sumy district (762.17 per 100 thousand people).

Acting Mayor Artem Kobzar noted that this situation requires a response to prevent further increase in the incidence, so the commission members should jointly decide on anti-epidemic measures to help curb the spread of influenza and ARVI.

The public is advised to use personal protective equipment, including respirators or protective masks, in public places and public transport, and to ensure that they receive a full course of vaccination against COVID-19 with vaccines included in the WHO list of those approved for use in emergencies.

Business entities that serve visitors are advised to keep a distance of at least 1.5 meters between customers and use personal protective equipment. At business facilities, regardless of ownership, ensure frequent wiping of the most frequently touched surfaces (door handles, taps, benches, tables, etc.) with disinfectants.

Hospital managers should ensure that departments of healthcare facilities are re-profiled in case of an increase in the number of patients with influenza, ARVI and COVID-19 coronavirus disease in accordance with approved plans.