Schools in Sumy switch to remote learning due to flu and ARVI

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 100490 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 126451 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 128386 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 169974 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168403 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 273822 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177602 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166970 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148696 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 242860 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 105299 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 100076 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 75537 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 72142 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 84425 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 273822 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 242860 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 228162 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 253616 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 239550 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 126451 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103026 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103239 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119576 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120026 views
Schools in Sumy switch to remote learning due to flu and ARVI

Schools in Sumy switch to remote learning due to flu and ARVI

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27215 views

Due to an increase in the number of cases of ARVI, flu and COVID-19, schools in Sumy are switching to distance learning until February 10 to limit the spread of infections.

Due to SARS and flu, Sumy schoolchildren will study remotely until the end of the week, UNN reports, citing the Sumy City Council.

"...by the end of the week (from February 6 to February 10), the educational process in general secondary and out-of-school education institutions of Sumy MTG should be conducted remotely, and mass events should be restricted until the situation is normalized (if such events are held, participants and organizers should use personal protective equipment that covers the nose and mouth)," the statement said.

Details

Olena Chumachenko, Head of the Health Department, said that the epidemic situation with ARVI, influenza and COVID-19 is currently worsening in Sumy city. There is an increase in the number of new cases of acute respiratory viral infections, and a progressive increase in the number of outpatients and inpatients continues.

Last week, doctors registered 2670 cases of influenza, ARVI and COVID-19, which is 28% more than the previous week. Children account for 45% of the total number of cases (1206 patients). The number of patients with coronavirus disease decreased: 31 patients vs. 41, the number of patients with influenza increased: 68 cases vs. 28. The intensive incidence rate is 999.8 per 100 thousand people, which is 31% higher than the average intensity level of exceeding the epidemic threshold for Sumy district (762.17 per 100 thousand people).

Due to the increase in the number of patients with influenza and coronavirus: Vinnytsia schools continue distance learning05.02.24, 16:13 • 26816 views

Acting Mayor Artem Kobzar noted that this situation requires a response to prevent further increase in the incidence, so the commission members should jointly decide on anti-epidemic measures to help curb the spread of influenza and ARVI.

Add

The public is advised to use personal protective equipment, including respirators or protective masks, in public places and public transport, and to ensure that they receive a full course of vaccination against COVID-19 with vaccines included in the WHO list of those approved for use in emergencies.

Business entities that serve visitors are advised to keep a distance of at least 1.5 meters between customers and use personal protective equipment. At business facilities, regardless of ownership, ensure frequent wiping of the most frequently touched surfaces (door handles, taps, benches, tables, etc.) with disinfectants.

Hospital managers should ensure that departments of healthcare facilities are re-profiled in case of an increase in the number of patients with influenza, ARVI and COVID-19 coronavirus disease in accordance with approved plans.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCOVID-19Health

