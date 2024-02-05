Due to the increase in the number of patients with influenza and coronavirus: Vinnytsia schools continue distance learning

Schools of Vinnytsia community continue distance learning, reports UNN.

According to the Vinnytsia City Council, the decision was made due to an increase in the number of patients with influenza A, COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

"We continue to monitor the situation, but now the main goal is to preserve the lives and health of citizens, especially vulnerable groups such as children," the city council's education department commented.

