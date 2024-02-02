ukenru
Flu epidemic in Uzhhorod: all schools will be quarantined starting next week

Kyiv  •  UNN

The quarantine will be introduced until February 9 - this decision was made at a meeting of the anti-epidemic commission. Currently, the epidemic situation in Uzhhorod is classified as a high-intensity epidemic with an 80.1% exceedance of the epidemic threshold for week 5

Due to a significant increase in the number of patients with influenza, all schools in Uzhhorod will be quarantined starting next week. This was stated by the Uzhhorod City Council, UNN reports.

Details 

Starting Monday, February 5, Uzhhorod's general secondary education institutions, regardless of ownership, will be quarantined. It will be introduced for a week, until February 9 - this decision was made today at a meeting of the anti-epidemic commission at the Uzhhorod City Council

- the department summarized. 

The quarantine also applies to city art and sports schools, except for individual classes.

At the same time, children's  preschools will operate as usual.

Addendum

The city council explained that a sharp deterioration in the epidemic situation with ARVI and influenza in Uzhhorod is currently being recorded - 1985 cases were registered during the week, an increase of 69.5% compared to the previous week.

In addition, COVID-19 and influenza type A and B are circulating.

It is also noted that the vast majority of patients (55.5%) are children, and the incidence of school-age children has increased 2.3 times. also The number of hospitalizations in the city's medical institutions has increased by 36.3%, 85% of them are children.

Thus, the epidemic situation in Uzhhorod as of week 5 is classified as a high-intensity epidemic with an 80.1% exceedance of the epidemic threshold

- the post says.

Recall

According to the Ministry of Health, as of February 1, the epidemic threshold was exceeded in three regions of Ukraine due to an increase in the incidence of SARS, influenza, and COVID-19. Over the past week, 34 Ukrainians died of coronavirus, and eight more were infected with coronavirus.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Health

Contact us about advertising