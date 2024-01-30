The number of patients with influenza and ARVI has increased sharply in Kyiv region

In the Kyiv region, the incidence of influenza and ARVI increased by 39% over the past week compared to the previous week. This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

During a briefing, Valentyna Lipchanchuk, head of the Department of Epidemiological Surveillance and Prevention of Infectious Diseases at the Kyiv Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, said that the incidence among children had increased by 44%.

Over the past week, the incidence of influenza and ARVI increased by 39% compared to the previous week. Currently, its level slightly exceeds the epidemic threshold (+8%) - Lipchanchuk said.

According to her, the highest incidence rates were recorded in Boryspil district, and the lowest in Vyshhorod district She also noted that half of the total number of patients are children.

In addition, the number of hospitalized increased by 44.8% compared to the previous week, with 302 people hospitalized, including 183 children.

Addendum

Due to the increase in the incidence rate, restrictive measures were introduced last week in 33 educational institutions in Kyiv region, including distance learning: in Boryspil district, Fastiv and Brovary districts.

Recall

