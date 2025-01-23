Scheme for more than 3 million: how commanders made money on evaders

A large-scale scheme was uncovered in the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade, where more than 50 soldiers avoided performing their duties. They could avoid reporting for duty for half their salary. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reported.



For half of their salary, these "servicemen" did not report for duty at all, and some of them were even paid combat pay from time to time. The scheme caused losses to the state of more than UAH 3 million, - the statement said.

Details

The organizers of the scheme, which caused more than UAH 3 million in losses to the state, were the deputy brigade commander and the commander of the material support group.

The State Bureau of Investigation served a notice of suspicion to the group's commander, who, together with his supervisor, had been collecting money from servicemen who did not want to serve since January 2024.

The perpetrators are charged with abuse of power under martial law (Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The group's commander faces up to 12 years in prison.

The Khmelnytsky Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Western Region is leading the case.

The SBI also reminded that on December 27, 2024, the deputy brigade commander, who also participated in the scheme of service evasion, was detained and notified of suspicion.

Recall

