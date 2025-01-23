Scheme for more than 3 million: how commanders made money on evaders

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Scheme for more than 3 million: how commanders made money on evaders

Scheme for more than 3 million: how commanders made money on evaders

Kyiv  •  UNN

The 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade exposed a scheme where soldiers were paid half their salaries for not showing up for service. The deputy brigade commander and the commander of the logistics group organized the scheme with more than 50 participants.

A large-scale scheme was uncovered in the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade, where more than 50 soldiers avoided performing their duties. They could avoid reporting for duty for half their salary. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reported.

For half of their salary, these "servicemen" did not report for duty at all, and some of them were even paid combat pay from time to time. The scheme caused losses to the state of more than UAH 3 million,

- the statement said.

Details

The organizers of the scheme, which caused more than UAH 3 million in losses to the state, were the deputy brigade commander and the commander of the material support group.

The State Bureau of Investigation served a notice of suspicion to the group's commander, who, together with his supervisor, had been collecting money from servicemen who did not want to serve since January 2024.

The perpetrators are charged with abuse of power under martial law (Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The group's commander faces up to 12 years in prison.

The Khmelnytsky Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Western Region is leading the case.

The SBI also reminded that on December 27, 2024, the deputy brigade commander, who also participated in the scheme of service evasion, was detained and notified of suspicion.

Recall

On January 20 , the Security Service of Ukraine and the State Bureau of Investigation reported on the detention of generals responsible for the failed defense of the Kharkiv region during the racist offensive in 2024.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

WarCrimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

