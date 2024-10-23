Scandal and verification of MSEC decisions: can the military appeal against disability decisions now
Kyiv • UNN
Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said that the military can appeal against the decision of the Medical Expert Committee on disability. The Health Ministry plans to liquidate the MSEC by January 1, 2025, and accelerate the reform due to the revealed abuses.
Everyone, including the military, can appeal against the decision of the Medical Expert Committee on disability. This was stated by Health Minister Viktor Lyashko during a press conference, according to a UNN correspondent.
When asked whether military personnel who have an incorrect conclusion from the Medical Expert Committee can submit it for review, Lyashko replied:
"They can. Look, the issue is that there is work to implement the NSDC decision, which clearly sets out who we are obliged to review, what cases, and our work with law enforcement agencies, we will review all these cases, it is 100%. At the same time, we are working on reviewing cases, forming commissions, and doing so repeatedly for all men aged 25 to 60 who were diagnosed with a disability during martial law. For those who disagree, you can also appeal the decision of the district to the regional MSEC, and if the regional MSEC, then to the central MSEC.
In addition, Lyashko reminded that from January 1, 2025 there should be no more MSECs.
Potentially, we expected to launch later, but now, due to the exposure of law enforcement agencies, we have seen that we need to speed up our work and in these two months we will catch up with everything that was expected to be implemented in 2025
By the end of this week, the Ministry of Health will adopt a Cabinet of Ministers decree that will eliminate the centralized MSEC.
On October 22, Zelenskyy reportedthat during the NSDC meeting on the situation with the MSEC and the abuse of disability by officials of various state bodies, a list of solutions was identified that would restore justice. In particular, it is the digitalization of the processes of passing all stages of medical and social expert commissions, real verification of declarations of MSEC members.
President Zelensky demands that a bill be draftedthat would eliminate medical and social expert commissions from December 31, 2024.