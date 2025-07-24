SBU released footage of the prisoner exchange on July 23 23 July 2025

$41.770.05
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
08:24 PM • 3614 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
08:09 PM • 11602 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
08:05 PM • 10057 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
07:49 PM • 10358 views
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
July 23, 04:26 PM • 43784 views
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 83564 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 12:48 PM • 56641 views
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Exclusive
July 23, 12:21 PM • 85761 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych – retired Captain 1st Rank on the formation of the Ukrainian Navy and the first NATO missions in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 175886 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
July 23, 09:26 AM • 150124 views
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
PrivatBank case: SAP announced the completion of the investigation against Kolomoisky and five other individualsJuly 23, 12:47 PM • 63961 views
We are ready for law enforcement: Klymenko on security measures during protestsJuly 23, 03:45 PM • 10682 views
A short preparatory meeting between Umerov, Medinsky, and the host party took place in Istanbul05:15 PM • 25911 views
Negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations began in Istanbul05:47 PM • 15546 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has again received documents regarding the appointment of Tsyvinsky to the post of director of the BEB06:29 PM • 14401 views
Publications
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 83564 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 175886 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expectJuly 23, 06:28 AM • 233016 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire signJuly 23, 05:00 AM • 264101 views
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviationJuly 22, 10:46 AM • 273895 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Rustem Umerov
Ihor Klymenko
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Turkey
Istanbul
United States
France
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 139377 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 260944 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 347664 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 354143 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 344229 views
Actual
MIM-23 Hawk
M2 Bradley
Forbes
Dassault Mirage 2000
Mikoyan MiG-29

SBU released footage of the prisoner exchange on July 23 23 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 286 views

The Security Service of Ukraine showed a video of the prisoner exchange that took place on July 23. This exchange is the result of the work of the Joint Center and the Coordination Headquarters.

SBU released footage of the prisoner exchange on July 23

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) showed a video of the prisoner exchange on July 23. This was reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that the current exchange is the result of the work of the Joint Center for the Coordination of Search and Release of Prisoners of War, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, and other authorized structures that fulfilled the order of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

As the head of our State noted, Ukraine expects that the agreements on humanitarian issues reached during the meeting in Istanbul will be fully implemented. The life of every Ukrainian is the highest value!

- reads the caption to the video.

The SSU added that they are working to fulfill the order of the President of Ukraine and return all citizens of our state from captivity.

Recall

On Wednesday, July 23, the ninth stage of prisoner exchange took place in accordance with the agreements in Istanbul. A group of defenders who have injuries and serious illnesses were released from captivity. Some of them were captured during the defense of Mariupol and spent more than 3 years in captivity.

Defended Ukraine in various sectors of the front: Zelenskyy announced the ninth stage of prisoner exchange23.07.25, 22:36 • 1330 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar
Security Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
