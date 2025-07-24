SBU released footage of the prisoner exchange on July 23 23 July 2025

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) showed a video of the prisoner exchange on July 23. This was reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that the current exchange is the result of the work of the Joint Center for the Coordination of Search and Release of Prisoners of War, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, and other authorized structures that fulfilled the order of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

As the head of our State noted, Ukraine expects that the agreements on humanitarian issues reached during the meeting in Istanbul will be fully implemented. The life of every Ukrainian is the highest value! - reads the caption to the video.

The SSU added that they are working to fulfill the order of the President of Ukraine and return all citizens of our state from captivity.

Recall

On Wednesday, July 23, the ninth stage of prisoner exchange took place in accordance with the agreements in Istanbul. A group of defenders who have injuries and serious illnesses were released from captivity. Some of them were captured during the defense of Mariupol and spent more than 3 years in captivity.

