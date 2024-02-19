SBU on FSB's statement about "killed agent": low-level theatrics

The SBU, commenting on the statement of the Russian Federal Security Service about the "Ukrainian agent" allegedly killed during the planting of explosives, said that the plausibility of statements and videos disseminated by the FSB can be assessed and commented on only through the prism of theatrical performances. The press service of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported this to the journalist of UNN.

Details

"The plausibility of the statements and videos disseminated by the Russian Federal Security Service can be assessed and commented on only through the prism of theatrical performances that the Russian special service likes to organize for its audience, especially on the eve of elections," the SBU said.

The SBU noted that such low-level productions only destroy the established myth of the "Russian theater school.

"Just as Ukrainian soldiers have destroyed the myth of the Russian army as the 'second army of the world'. Therefore, we advise the FSB to involve more professional actors in the production of its videos, in particular from among those who have already received suspicions from the SBU for their propaganda and anti-Ukrainian activities," the SBU said.

Context

Russia's FSB claimed to have killed an "agent" who was "preparing a terrorist attack against one of Zaporizhzhia's politicians." The FSB claims that the attack was allegedly planned to be carried out with the use of an improvised explosive device.

The Russian secret service also claims that the terrorist attack before the elections was prepared by Vitaly Dyatlenko, a Russian citizen, and that he was allegedly recruited by the SBU.