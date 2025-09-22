According to the Security Service of Ukraine, this year 147 individuals who facilitated the Kremlin's activities in the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula have been served with suspicion notices. In 2025, 32 individuals have already been convicted for criminal actions in Crimea, the SBU reports, writes UNN.

According to the materials of the Security Service of Ukraine, since the beginning of 2025, 147 individuals who spread the Kremlin regime in temporarily occupied Crimea have been served with suspicion notices. Also this year, 32 defendants have been convicted for crimes on the peninsula. - the SBU statement reads.

Among those who came under suspicion are 54 so-called "officials" of the occupation administration, representatives of illegal armed groups and "judicial bodies" of the aggressor country.

The SBU informs that Valentyna Lavryk, who heads the "Ministry of Education, Science and Youth of the Republic of Crimea," has been заочно served with a suspicion notice. After the capture of the Ukrainian peninsula, she worked in a local gymnasium and supported the occupiers, after which she was appointed to leadership positions in educational institutions, and later as a "minister."

The war crimes of Oleksandr Dyachenko, the head of the "military-patriotic club "Varyag," which operates under the supervision of the "border department of the FSB of the Republic of Crimea," have also been documented. According to the investigation, within the walls of the pseudo-institution, children are prepared for future conscription into the Russian army, taught subversive and reconnaissance activities, drone piloting, and shooting with various types of weapons.

Collaborationist activities have also been qualified against 59 heads of occupation "election commissions" and "deputies" who participated in fake plebiscites, and another 12 suspicion notices were received by residents of the peninsula who "volunteer" in favor of the groups of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation.

In 2025, the SBU and the National Police also exposed the illegal looting of archaeological heritage sites in Crimea. Under this article, four individuals received заочно suspicion notices, including Russian "Hermitage" representative Volodymyr Tolstikov, who was involved in the destruction of the authenticity of the "Ancient City of Nymphaeum" and "Ancient City of Panticapaeum" complexes.

In addition, the SBU, together with border guards, conducted special operations in the waters of the Danube, during which they detained two dry cargo ships of the Russian "shadow" fleet that were exporting looted grain from the temporarily occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, disguising their voyages under foreign flags.

Since most of the perpetrators are located in the Russian Federation and temporarily occupied Crimea, comprehensive measures are underway to bring them to justice.

In 2025, based on SBU materials, sanctions were also imposed against 188 individuals and 45 legal entities associated with illegal activities on the peninsula.

