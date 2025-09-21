Russians are not satisfied with the Ukrainian language in the temporarily occupied territories. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Russian occupation administrations received instructions to reduce the use of Ukrainian words in the daily lives of locals.

The occupying forces complain about the Ukrainian language used by service sector employees. Because of this, the administrations ordered to "cleanse the language" - the message says.

The CNR indicates that another plan to displace Ukrainian is being prepared - part of a broader policy of assimilation and pressure.

"But attempts to destroy the language over centuries have not yielded results. This will be the case this time as well," the CNR added.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territories, Russians forbid children from speaking Ukrainian in schools. Parents are threatened with criminal liability for "extremism."

