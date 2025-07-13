SBU eliminated FSB killers who murdered Colonel Voronych in Kyiv

The Security Service of Ukraine destroyed an FSB agent-combat group that killed SBU Colonel Ivan Voronych in Kyiv on July 11. During a special operation in the Kyiv region, personally led by SBU head Vasyl Malyuk, the perpetrators offered armed resistance and were liquidated.

This was reported by the SBU, as reported by UNN.

The FSB RF agent-combat group was routed into Ukraine in advance and three days ago committed the murder of an SBU officer, our brother Colonel Ivan Voronych. As a result of covert investigative and active counter-intelligence measures, the enemy's lair was discovered. During the arrest, they began to resist, there was fire contact, so the scoundrels were liquidated. I want to remind you that the only prospect for the enemy on the territory of Ukraine is death! - noted the Head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk.

According to the investigation, the murder of the Ukrainian defender was carried out by two individuals - a man and a woman. Their handler ordered them to follow the SBU officer, establish his daily schedule and travel routes.

Later, he gave the killers the coordinates of a cache where a pistol with a silencer was located. After killing the Security Service colonel, the killers tried to "lie low," but their whereabouts in the Kyiv region were established.

On the morning of July 13, a special operation was conducted.

Recall

On Friday, July 11, agents of Russian special services killed an SBU officer in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv. A criminal case was opened on this fact.