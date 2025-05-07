SBU Drones Successfully Hit Key Russian Defense Plants - Basalt and Splav

$41.450.15
Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions
Exclusive
03:37 PM • 10133 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
03:25 PM • 15274 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
02:38 PM • 17695 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
02:35 PM • 25224 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
01:29 PM • 25718 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
01:20 PM • 30399 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Exclusive
10:29 AM • 74758 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

May 7, 10:06 AM • 84528 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Exclusive
May 7, 09:50 AM • 79777 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports

Exclusive
May 7, 09:39 AM • 73172 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records

Russian attack on Kyiv has already affected five districts: a business center has been damaged

May 7, 06:57 AM • 44935 views

In Kyiv region, an enemy drone attack damaged new buildings: consequences shown

May 7, 07:16 AM • 58916 views

The Verkhovna Rada Committee has changed its decision regarding the agreement with the United States on minerals: what it is about

May 7, 07:28 AM • 11920 views

A mother and son died as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv, the woman did not live to see her birthday

May 7, 07:42 AM • 30420 views

In occupied Sievierodonetsk, the Kremlin's "show-off" for May 9th failed - CCD

01:08 PM • 15177 views
Publications

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

10:29 AM • 74762 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

May 7, 10:06 AM • 84532 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

May 7, 09:50 AM • 79782 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
Exclusive

May 7, 09:39 AM • 73176 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

May 7, 05:45 AM • 103341 views
UNN Lite

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

01:49 PM • 10578 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 57741 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 107747 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 104350 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 115366 views
SBU Drones Successfully Hit Key Russian Defense Plants - Basalt and Splav

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4666 views

Ukrainian SBU drones hit two military-industrial complex plants in Russia: "Basalt" in the Moscow region and "Splav" in Tula. The Russians introduced the "Carpet" plan, closing airports.

SBU Drones Successfully Hit Key Russian Defense Plants - Basalt and Splav

SBU long-range drones hit two military-industrial complex plants in the Russian rear this night. We are talking about the "Basalt" and " сплав" plants. This was reported to UNN by sources in the SBU.

Tonight, SBU long-range drones hit two military-industrial complex plants in the Russian rear. Cotton "visited" "Basalt" - the main defense enterprise of the Russian Federation for the production of weapons and ammunition for all types of troops of the Russian army (Krasnoarmeysk, Moscow region) 

- said the interlocutor.

It is noted that local residents counted at least 7 explosions there, after which a fire started.

And also at the " сплав" plant - the only enterprise in the Russian Federation that designs and develops multiple launch rocket systems and cartridges (Tula). After the arrival of drones, a strong fire and smoke arose on the territory of the enterprise 

- a source in the SBU said.

In addition, sources noted that the movement of Ukrainian drones forced the Russians to introduce the "carpet plan" in the Moscow region, which provides for the closure of airports. This created a transport collapse. Airlines canceled hundreds of flights.

Unlike the Russians, who hit residential high-rise buildings in peaceful cities, the SBU works precisely on military facilities that help the enemy carry out armed aggression against Ukraine. Work on weakening Russia's military capabilities will continue 

- said an informed source in the SBU.

Important objects of the defense industry were hit in the Russian Federation - CCD under the National Security and Defense Council07.05.25, 09:24 • 6310 views

Addition

On May 6, airports were closed in a number of Russian cities, and the "carpet" plan was introduced in Moscow. The mayor of Moscow announced an attack by Ukrainian drones, which were allegedly shot down in the Moscow region.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Ukraine
