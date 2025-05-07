SBU Drones Successfully Hit Key Russian Defense Plants - Basalt and Splav

SBU long-range drones hit two military-industrial complex plants in the Russian rear this night. We are talking about the "Basalt" and " сплав" plants. This was reported to UNN by sources in the SBU.

Tonight, SBU long-range drones hit two military-industrial complex plants in the Russian rear. Cotton "visited" "Basalt" - the main defense enterprise of the Russian Federation for the production of weapons and ammunition for all types of troops of the Russian army (Krasnoarmeysk, Moscow region) - said the interlocutor.

It is noted that local residents counted at least 7 explosions there, after which a fire started.

And also at the " сплав" plant - the only enterprise in the Russian Federation that designs and develops multiple launch rocket systems and cartridges (Tula). After the arrival of drones, a strong fire and smoke arose on the territory of the enterprise - a source in the SBU said.

In addition, sources noted that the movement of Ukrainian drones forced the Russians to introduce the "carpet plan" in the Moscow region, which provides for the closure of airports. This created a transport collapse. Airlines canceled hundreds of flights.

Unlike the Russians, who hit residential high-rise buildings in peaceful cities, the SBU works precisely on military facilities that help the enemy carry out armed aggression against Ukraine. Work on weakening Russia's military capabilities will continue - said an informed source in the SBU.

On May 6, airports were closed in a number of Russian cities, and the "carpet" plan was introduced in Moscow. The mayor of Moscow announced an attack by Ukrainian drones, which were allegedly shot down in the Moscow region.