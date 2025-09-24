SBU drones hit petrochemical plant in Bashkortostan for second time this week - source

SBU drones hit Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat for the second time in a week, again reaching Russian Bashkortostan, UNN sources reported.

Details

According to the UNN source, SBU's SSO "A" drones reached Bashkortostan for the second time in the last seven days and hit "Gazprom Neftekhim - Salavat". This is one of the largest oil refining and petrochemical plants in Russia. It produces 150 types of products: automotive gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, bitumen, polyethylene.

The distance from the territory of Ukraine to the target is about 1400 kilometers.

According to the source, "as a result of several hits by SBU's SSO "A" drones, a fire broke out on the plant's territory: a huge column of black smoke is rising into the air." Local authorities write that they are currently assessing the extent of the damage.

"The SBU continues to deliver targeted deep strikes against facilities that finance the war against our state. The 'cotton' season at Russian oil refineries is in full swing. The gas station country must finally realize that aggression against Ukraine costs it dearly," an informed source in the SBU said.

Russia reports new attack on petrochemical complex in Bashkortostan