Exclusive
07:25 AM • 1748 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
06:56 AM • 4050 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
06:43 AM • 4076 views
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea
September 23, 07:19 PM • 20453 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
September 23, 06:09 PM • 39307 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
September 23, 05:44 PM • 32828 views
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
September 23, 01:28 PM • 31312 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 61559 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
September 23, 11:29 AM • 29025 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 65358 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
SBU drones hit petrochemical plant in Bashkortostan for second time this week - source

Kyiv • UNN

 • 688 views

SBU drones hit Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat in Bashkortostan for the second time in seven days. This is one of the largest oil refining and petrochemical plants in Russia, producing 150 types of products.

SBU drones hit petrochemical plant in Bashkortostan for second time this week - source

SBU drones hit Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat for the second time in a week, again reaching Russian Bashkortostan, UNN sources reported.

Details

According to the UNN source, SBU's SSO "A" drones reached Bashkortostan for the second time in the last seven days and hit "Gazprom Neftekhim - Salavat". This is one of the largest oil refining and petrochemical plants in Russia. It produces 150 types of products: automotive gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, bitumen, polyethylene.

The distance from the territory of Ukraine to the target is about 1400 kilometers.

According to the source, "as a result of several hits by SBU's SSO "A" drones, a fire broke out on the plant's territory: a huge column of black smoke is rising into the air." Local authorities write that they are currently assessing the extent of the damage.

"The SBU continues to deliver targeted deep strikes against facilities that finance the war against our state. The 'cotton' season at Russian oil refineries is in full swing. The gas station country must finally realize that aggression against Ukraine costs it dearly," an informed source in the SBU said.

Anna Murashko

