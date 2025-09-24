Russia reports new attack on petrochemical complex in Bashkortostan

Russia reports that the petrochemical complex "Gazprom neftekhim Salavat" in Bashkortostan has been attacked again, UNN writes.

Details

"Local residents report loud noises," the ASTRA Telegram channel notes.

As reported, a video from Salavat has also appeared.

The head of Bashkortostan confirmed the drone attack on "Gazprom neftekhim Salavat."

"We are assessing the extent of the damage. All emergency services are working on site, we are taking measures to extinguish the fire," wrote the head of the republic, Radiy Khabirov, on his Telegram channel.

Addition

On September 18, the "Gazprom neftekhim Salavat" enterprise was already attacked by drones.

Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources

Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat LLC, which is part of PJSC Gazprom, manages the largest oil refining complex in the south of Bashkortostan. The enterprise is engaged in a full cycle of hydrocarbon raw material processing and produces more than 150 types of products, including gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, bitumen, and polyethylene. According to the Rusprofile service, in 2024, the company's revenue amounted to 303 billion rubles, and net profit - 4.4 billion.