Russia reports new attack on petrochemical complex in Bashkortostan

September 23, 07:19 PM • 16514 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
September 23, 06:09 PM • 31833 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
September 23, 05:44 PM • 27255 views
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
September 23, 01:28 PM • 26318 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 51977 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
September 23, 11:29 AM • 27268 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 63375 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 42556 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 39397 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 52190 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
Popular news
Russian army storms Plavni-Prymorske-Stepnohirsk despite significant losses - DeepStateSeptember 23, 09:12 PM • 9282 views
In temporarily occupied Mariupol, Russia is building a "customs office"September 23, 11:53 PM • 11527 views
Lavrov arrived in New York for the 80th session of the UN General Assembly01:25 AM • 10340 views
Film actress Claudia Cardinale dies at 88Photo02:37 AM • 10823 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhoto05:16 AM • 5456 views
Publications
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhoto05:30 AM • 4158 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhoto05:16 AM • 5594 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 51992 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medicationsSeptember 23, 10:33 AM • 38902 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhotoSeptember 23, 08:45 AM • 55428 views
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 21663 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 82583 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 43460 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 58292 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 109984 views
Russia reports new attack on petrochemical complex in Bashkortostan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2140 views

Local residents of Bashkortostan report loud noises, indicating a probable repeat attack on the petrochemical complex "Gazprom neftekhim Salavat". This enterprise, part of PJSC "Gazprom", was already attacked by drones on September 18.

Russia reports new attack on petrochemical complex in Bashkortostan

Russia reports that the petrochemical complex "Gazprom neftekhim Salavat" in Bashkortostan has been attacked again, UNN writes.

Details

"Local residents report loud noises," the ASTRA Telegram channel notes.

As reported, a video from Salavat has also appeared.

The head of Bashkortostan confirmed the drone attack on "Gazprom neftekhim Salavat."

"We are assessing the extent of the damage. All emergency services are working on site, we are taking measures to extinguish the fire," wrote the head of the republic, Radiy Khabirov, on his Telegram channel.

Addition

On September 18, the "Gazprom neftekhim Salavat" enterprise was already attacked by drones.

Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources18.09.25, 13:41 • 61487 views

Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat LLC, which is part of PJSC Gazprom, manages the largest oil refining complex in the south of Bashkortostan. The enterprise is engaged in a full cycle of hydrocarbon raw material processing and produces more than 150 types of products, including gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, bitumen, and polyethylene. According to the Rusprofile service, in 2024, the company's revenue amounted to 303 billion rubles, and net profit - 4.4 billion.

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Gazprom