SBU drones destroyed enemy radar and warehouses on platforms in the Black Sea: showed a video of the special operation

The Security Service of Ukraine reported that with the help of surface and air drones, it destroyed an enemy radar station and warehouses on gas production platforms in the Black Sea, writes UNN.

The special service noted that the SBU continues to develop and implement unique special operations to clear the Black Sea waters of Russian invaders, their military equipment and other equipment.

Recently, employees of the 13th Main Directorate of the Department of Military Counterintelligence of the SBU conducted a combined special operation using naval and air drones. Its target was Russian radar equipment located on Ukrainian gas production platforms - the SBU said on social networks.

Initially, as noted in the SBU, "one of the towers was hit by a drone from the air, and then a naval drone worked on it."

As a result of the attack, the "Neva" radar station, which the enemy used to monitor the air and surface situation, as well as warehouse premises and a residential block on the tower, were destroyed - reported in the SBU.

"As part of one special operation, SBU specialists used two types of drones that demonstrated the effectiveness of paired work. We once again reminded the enemy that no Russian junk has a place in the Black Sea," the Security Service of Ukraine noted.

According to the SBU, with the help of surface drones, the Security Service managed to hit the Crimean bridge and 11 Russian warships, which as a result made it possible to reduce the dominance of the Russian Federation in the Black Sea and restore the grain corridor.