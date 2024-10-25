SBU detains Telegram channel administrators who tried to disrupt mobilization
Kyiv • UNN
Law enforcement officers exposed a network of Telegram channels that published locations of the Armed Forces and called for evading mobilization. More than 19 people were detained and face up to 8 years in prison.
Law enforcers detained 19 administrators and contributors of Telegram channels who tried to disrupt mobilization and published locations of the Armed Forces, UNN reports citing the SBU.
The defendants also filmed provocative streams and spread fake reports about the Ukrainian military, including representatives of the TCC.
To distribute the content, they administered dozens of groups in messengers.
In Khmelnytsky region, the subversive activities of 14 people who publicly called on persons liable for military service to evade mobilization were blocked. In particular, they published the locations and routes of movement of representatives of the TCC and the National Police.
In Kyiv , four residents of the capital were exposed who published geolocation of mobile checkpoints in Kyiv region in Telegram chats. To disguise their actions, the offenders created anonymous accounts in the messenger under fictitious nicknames.
In Vinnytsia region, a 30-year-old draft dodger will be tried, who, in addition to hiding from the draft, also campaigned on his Telegram channel to follow his example.
Based on the evidence obtained, law enforcement officers have already served five detainees with a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations).
Currently, the SBU has indicated that it is planning to serve other suspects with a notice of suspicion. They face up to 8 years in prison.
