SBU detains demobilized conscript who started working for Russian military intelligence

The Security Service of Ukraine reported the detention of a demobilized conscript of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who started working for the Russian military intelligence, UNN reports.

SBU detained a Russian military intelligence agent in Zaporizzhia. The offender was spying on Ukrainian troops involved in combat operations on the southern front. To obtain intelligence, the occupiers recruited a 22-year-old demobilized conscript who had previously served in one of Ukraine's military garrisons - the SBU reported.

According to SBU counterintelligence, the enemy was most interested in the geolocation of command posts, ammunition depots and fortifications of the Defense Forces in the Zaporizhzhia sector. The occupiers also wanted to know the main routes of movement, the approximate number and names of the Armed Forces' military equipment heading to the front line, the special service said.

"The young man came to the attention of Russian military intelligence because of his parents, who live in the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region and cooperate with the Russian special service," the SBU said.

In May of this year, he reportedly retired from the army and settled in the regional center.

"Subsequently, he was contacted remotely by a staff member of the 316th intelligence center of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (better known as the GRU) based in Sevastopol. - The SBU said. - At first, the enemy intelligence officer requested from his agent the coordinates of combat units and logistics warehouses of the military unit in which the former conscript served. Then, on the instructions of the Russian Federation, the traitor began to go around the frontline city, where he secretly recorded the locations of the Armed Forces units and bridges they use to move towards the frontline.

The occupier has already been identified by the SBU.

The enemy, according to the SBU, planned to use the intelligence to prepare attacks on the Defense Forces using guided aerial bombs, kamikaze drones and heavy artillery.

The SBU was proactive and detained the agent red-handed while he was conducting reconnaissance near a military facility. At the scene, the detainee's cell phone, which he used to communicate with his Russian handler, was seized.

The detainee was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 (high treason committed under martial law) of the Criminal Code. He is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

