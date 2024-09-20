SBU detains demobilized conscript who started working for Russian military intelligence

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
SBU detains demobilized conscript who started working for Russian military intelligence

SBU detains demobilized conscript who started working for Russian military intelligence

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14526 views

In Zaporizhzhia, the SBU detained a 22-year-old demobilized conscript of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, recruited by Russian intelligence. He was collecting data on Ukrainian troops on the southern front to prepare enemy attacks.

The Security Service of Ukraine reported the detention of a demobilized conscript of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who started working for the Russian military intelligence, UNN reports.

SBU detained a Russian military intelligence agent in Zaporizzhia. The offender was spying on Ukrainian troops involved in combat operations on the southern front. To obtain intelligence, the occupiers recruited a 22-year-old demobilized conscript who had previously served in one of Ukraine's military garrisons

- the SBU reported.

According to SBU counterintelligence, the enemy was most interested in the geolocation of command posts, ammunition depots and fortifications of the Defense Forces in the Zaporizhzhia sector. The occupiers also wanted to know the main routes of movement, the approximate number and names of the Armed Forces' military equipment heading to the front line, the special service said.

"The young man came to the attention of Russian military intelligence because of his parents, who live in the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region and cooperate with the Russian special service," the SBU said.

In May of this year, he reportedly retired from the army and settled in the regional center.

"Subsequently, he was contacted remotely by a staff member of the 316th intelligence center of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (better known as the GRU) based in Sevastopol. - The SBU said. - At first, the enemy intelligence officer requested from his agent the coordinates of combat units and logistics warehouses of the military unit in which the former conscript served. Then, on the instructions of the Russian Federation, the traitor began to go around the frontline city, where he secretly recorded the locations of the Armed Forces units and bridges they use to move towards the frontline.

The occupier has already been identified by the SBU.

The enemy, according to the SBU, planned to use the intelligence to prepare attacks on the Defense Forces using guided aerial bombs, kamikaze drones and heavy artillery.

The SBU was proactive and detained the agent red-handed while he was conducting reconnaissance near a military facility. At the scene, the detainee's cell phone, which he used to communicate with his Russian handler, was seized.

The detainee was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 (high treason committed under martial law) of the Criminal Code. He is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

They were preparing attacks on defense plants and air defense systems in Zaporizzhia: SBU neutralizes Russian military intelligence agent group

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
sevastopolSevastopol
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

Contact us about advertising