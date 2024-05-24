ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 30562 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 97831 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143044 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147815 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 242976 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172641 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164208 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148135 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221634 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112993 views

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 52062 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 71624 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109397 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 43887 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 77780 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 242983 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221638 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208045 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233991 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221022 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 30611 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 22566 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 28186 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109397 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112312 views
SBU announces another suspicion of Putin's ally Matviyenko, who authorized the war in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20317 views

The Security Service of Ukraine has served a new suspicion notice to Valentina Matvienko, the chairwoman of the Council of the Federation of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, for encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine, justification of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine and glorification of its participants.

Law enforcement officers have documented new crimes committed by Valentina Matvienko, the head of the Council of the Federation of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, who is facilitating Russia's war against Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by the SBU.

Details

The agency emphasizes that the defendant is a member of Putin's inner circle of associates and authorized the full-scale invasion of Russia.

To do this, Matviyenko signed a decision of the upper house of the Russian parliament to send troops of the aggressor country into the territory of our country.

In addition, the official approved the ratification of agreements on the "accession" of the temporarily occupied parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to the Russian Federation.

SBU serves notice of suspicion to one of UOC (MP) leaders Danylevych12.04.24, 17:07 • 19440 views

It has now been established that Matvienko is coordinating the spread of the Kremlin regime in these territories of Ukraine under the guise of their integration into the Russian "legislative field.

She also continues to publicly spread fakes about the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the situation at the front. During numerous appearances on Russian propaganda TV channels, the official denies the existence of Ukraine as a sovereign state and calls for its complete annexation.

The forensic linguistic examination initiated by the SBU confirmed the facts of the suspect's criminal activity against our state.

Based on the new evidence, SBU investigators notified Matvienko in absentia of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: part 3 of Article 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine) and part 3 of Article 436-2 (justification, recognition of the legitimacy of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants)

- the SBU said. 

Addendum

Law enforcement also reminded that earlier the defendant was served in absentia with a notice of suspicion under two more articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. These include incitement to start and wage an aggressive war.

Since the offender is in Russia, comprehensive measures are being taken to bring her to justice for crimes against our country.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported that it has served a notice of suspicion to producer and musician Yuriy Bardashwho, according to the special service, "fled to Russia and is calling for the seizure of Kyiv and Kharkiv." 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
luhanskLuhansk
donetskDonetsk
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
khersonKherson
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

