Law enforcement officers have documented new crimes committed by Valentina Matvienko, the head of the Council of the Federation of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, who is facilitating Russia's war against Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by the SBU.

Details

The agency emphasizes that the defendant is a member of Putin's inner circle of associates and authorized the full-scale invasion of Russia.

To do this, Matviyenko signed a decision of the upper house of the Russian parliament to send troops of the aggressor country into the territory of our country.

In addition, the official approved the ratification of agreements on the "accession" of the temporarily occupied parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to the Russian Federation.

It has now been established that Matvienko is coordinating the spread of the Kremlin regime in these territories of Ukraine under the guise of their integration into the Russian "legislative field.

She also continues to publicly spread fakes about the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the situation at the front. During numerous appearances on Russian propaganda TV channels, the official denies the existence of Ukraine as a sovereign state and calls for its complete annexation.

The forensic linguistic examination initiated by the SBU confirmed the facts of the suspect's criminal activity against our state.

Based on the new evidence, SBU investigators notified Matvienko in absentia of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: part 3 of Article 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine) and part 3 of Article 436-2 (justification, recognition of the legitimacy of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants) - the SBU said.

Addendum

Law enforcement also reminded that earlier the defendant was served in absentia with a notice of suspicion under two more articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. These include incitement to start and wage an aggressive war.

Since the offender is in Russia, comprehensive measures are being taken to bring her to justice for crimes against our country.

Recall

