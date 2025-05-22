SBGS: there is no strike group from Belarus, but the direction remains dangerous
Kyiv • UNN
Currently, there is no formation of a strike group in the Belarusian direction that could threaten Ukraine. However, the direction remains dangerous as long as Belarus supports Russia.
There are currently no signs of the formation of a strike group in the Belarusian direction that could pose a direct threat to Ukraine. This was announced by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a briefing, reports UNN.
If we talk directly about the border line, or what we can track near our border on the other side, there is no strike group, no formed one, or one that would be forming and could pose a threat to Ukraine. But the direction is still threatening, as long as Belarus supports the terrorist country
According to Demchenko, the Ukrainian side is closely monitoring the situation, in particular the preparations for joint exercises of the Belarusian and Russian armies. The active phase of these exercises is scheduled for September.
Earlier, the spokesman of the "Siversk" operational-tactical group, Vadym Mysnyk, stated that the situation on the Belarusian border has remained stable for a long time – this is noticeable both by the absence of shelling and by the presence of the military.