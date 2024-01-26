Saudi Arabia to open first liquor store in Riyadh in more than 70 years

Saudi Arabia says it will open a store in Riyadh to sell alcohol to a select group of non-Muslim immigrants, the first in more than 70 years, writes UNN citing the BBC.

Details

The clientele would be limited to diplomatic personnel who for years imported booze in sealed packages known as diplomatic pouch.

The new store will be located in Riyadh's diplomatic quarter west of the city center, according to the document seen by AFP and Reuters news agencies.

A source familiar with the plans told Reuters that the store is expected to open within weeks. However, there will be restrictions: will need to register in advance and get government permission; no one under 21 will be allowed in the store; appropriate clothing is always "required inside"; those who need alcohol will not be able to be sent there, such as a driver.

The statement said monthly restrictions would be imposed. However, according to a document seen by AFP, they will not be particularly strict. Visitors will be limited to 240 alcohol "points" per month. One liter of spirits will be worth six points, one liter of wine will be worth three points, and one liter of beer will be worth one point.

Saudi officials said the store would counter the "illegal alcohol trade.

Supplement

The dry law came into effect in 1952 after one of King Abdulaziz's sons drunkenly shot and killed a British diplomat.

Under current Saudi law, penalties for drinking or possessing alcohol can include fines, imprisonment, public flogging and deportation of foreigners.

The moves are the latest in a series of initiatives, known as Vision 2030, aimed at liberalizing Saudi society under the leadership of Crown Prince and de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman.

Other Gulf countries have similar alcohol regimes.

However, the UAE and Qatar also allow the sale of alcohol to non-Muslims over the age of 21 in hotels, clubs and bars.