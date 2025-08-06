$41.680.11
Exclusive
01:33 PM
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
01:32 PM
Ukraine tries to unblock transit through Moldova: MFA on the situation with deported Ukrainians at the Georgian checkpoint
Exclusive
01:30 PM
Closure of case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma to be challenged in court – Olena Sosedka
01:03 PM
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails
Exclusive
10:11 AM
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
09:59 AM
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
09:59 AM
Selective Justice: How the Case of NBU Chief Lawyer Oleksandr Zyma Was Closed
Exclusive
08:44 AM
Mass poisoning in a camp in Lviv region: 41 people already in hospital, including 39 children
August 6, 07:56 AM
Government appointed Tsyvinsky as director of BEB - Svyrydenko
August 6, 06:38 AM
A year ago, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces began: Syrsky named Russia's losses
Publications
Exclusives
Satellite images showed the aftermath of the AFU strike on the Shahed launch base in Primorsko-Akhtarsk

Kyiv • UNN

This airfield is used for launching Iranian Shahed drones against Ukraine.

New satellite images have captured extensive traces of fires at the Russian airfield in Primorsko-Akhtarsk after the strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on August 2. It is from there that Russia launches Iranian "Shahed" kamikaze drones. This was reported by the Russian service of "Radio Svoboda", writes UNN.

Details

Journalists published a satellite image taken after the Ukrainian strike on the military base in Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Krasnodar Krai. The photo clearly shows traces of large-scale fires, which differ in color and shape from cloud shadows.

The airfield in Primorsko-Akhtarsk is actively used by Russia to launch "Shahed" loitering munitions into Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has not officially reported on the consequences of the strike. The head of the Primorsko-Akhtarsk district only confirmed that air defense systems were operating in the region on the night of August 2.

Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on this airfield. Details about the extent of the damage and the losses of the Russian side are not currently disclosed.

Recall

On August 2, it was reported that after the night attack, something was burning heavily in the area of the military airfield in Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Krasnodar Krai, which is used to launch Iranian "Shahed" attack UAVs into Ukraine.

Lilia Podolyak

Ukraine