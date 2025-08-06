Satellite images showed the aftermath of the AFU strike on the Shahed launch base in Primorsko-Akhtarsk

New satellite images have captured extensive traces of fires at the Russian airfield in Primorsko-Akhtarsk after the strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on August 2. It is from there that Russia launches Iranian "Shahed" kamikaze drones. This was reported by the Russian service of "Radio Svoboda", writes UNN.

Details

Journalists published a satellite image taken after the Ukrainian strike on the military base in Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Krasnodar Krai. The photo clearly shows traces of large-scale fires, which differ in color and shape from cloud shadows.

The airfield in Primorsko-Akhtarsk is actively used by Russia to launch "Shahed" loitering munitions into Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has not officially reported on the consequences of the strike. The head of the Primorsko-Akhtarsk district only confirmed that air defense systems were operating in the region on the night of August 2.

Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on this airfield. Details about the extent of the damage and the losses of the Russian side are not currently disclosed.

Recall

On August 2, it was reported that after the night attack, something was burning heavily in the area of the military airfield in Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Krasnodar Krai, which is used to launch Iranian "Shahed" attack UAVs into Ukraine.