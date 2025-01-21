Satellite images show the aftermath of a drone attack on an oil depot in the Tula region

Ukrainian drones attacked an oil depot in the Tula region of Russia, damaging at least one tank with fuel and lubricants belonging to the 8 March plant. Rosreserve in the village of Delilove. Radio Liberty reports this with reference to satellite images, UNN reports.

"As you can see in the photo from January 21, the strike damaged at least one container with fuel and lubricants of the 8 March plant Rosreserve plant in the village of Delilove," the statement said.

The governor of the Tula region said that during the attack on the night of January 18, a container of fuel and lubricants at one of the region's enterprises caught fire.

Addendum

Sources reportedthat an oil depot in the Tula region of the Russian Federation was "attacked by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

Subsequently, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of the enemy's oil depot in the Tula region of the Russian Federation and enemy air defense facilities.