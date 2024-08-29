Satellite images show fire spreading at oil depot in Rostov region

Satellite images show the spread of fire across the territory of the Rosrezerva oil depot near the village of Astakhov in the Rostov region of Russia, the Russian service of Radio Liberty reports, UNN writes.

Details

Reportedly, "a new image taken yesterday, but a few hours after the previous one, shows that the fire had spread to a third fuel tank on Wednesday." Video of eyewitnesses and data from NASA's FIRMS system, which tracks fires on the Earth's surface, according to the publication, "indicate that the oil depot continues to burn on Thursday." Local telegram channels write that firefighters lack special apparatus that supply foam to neutralize the burning fuel.

General Staff confirms hits to oil depots in Rostov and Kirov regions

Rosrezerv's Atlas plant in the Kamenskiy district of Rostov region of Russia is reportedly undergoing a drone attack for the second time: a drone attacked it on August 3, but the fire was quickly extinguished.

Along with the oil depot near the village of Astakhov, another Rosrezerv oil depot in the Rostov region, near Proletarsk, continued to burn for at least the 11th day in a row, according to the newspaper. "Today, NASA satellites no longer detect fire, but local authorities have not reported that the fire has been extinguished," the report said.

