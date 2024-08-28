Fire at the oil depot in the Rostov region of Russia continues for the 11th day: a new satellite image has appeared

The fire at the Rosrezerves oil depot in Proletarsk, Rostov region, Russia, continues, the Russian service of Radio Liberty reports, publishing a satellite image taken on August 27, UNN reports.

Details

"Today is the 11th day of the fire at the Rosrezerva base in Proletarsk, and this is how the fire looked on satellite images yesterday, August 27. The intensity of the fire is still decreasing, although not very fast," the Russian service of Radio Liberty reported, showing a satellite image.

