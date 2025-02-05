ukenru
02:39 PM • 5773 views

Exclusive
11:57 AM • 58506 views

Exclusive
09:54 AM • 101520 views

Exclusive
09:29 AM • 104997 views

09:20 AM • 122306 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 102018 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128715 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103502 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113281 views

Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116897 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105700 views
February 28, 05:48 AM • 102067 views
February 28, 07:13 AM • 85144 views
09:03 AM • 111027 views
09:59 AM • 105425 views
02:39 PM • 5586 views
09:20 AM • 122292 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128708 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161889 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 152054 views
02:48 PM • 186 views
09:59 AM • 105425 views
09:03 AM • 111027 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 138222 views
February 26, 03:18 PM • 139990 views
SAPO demands confiscation of assets of Kharkiv police officer's family worth UAH 7.8 million

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19459 views

The SAPO has filed a lawsuit to confiscate UAH 7.8 million worth of assets of a Kharkiv police officer's family. The couple owns an apartment and a Lexus LX 470, although their official income does not allow them to purchase such property.

The SAPO filed a lawsuit for civil confiscation of property of Kharkiv police officer's family for UAH 7.8 million. 

This was reported by SAP and UNN.

Details 

On February 04, 2025, the SAPO prosecutor filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court to declare UAH 7.8 million worth of assets unjustified and to recover them for the state (civil forfeiture), which are used by the family of a police officer of the Kharkiv District Department of the National Police in Kharkiv region

- , the statement said.

It was established that the couple owned an apartment in Kharkiv and a luxury car Lexus LX 470. All the property is registered in the name of the police officer's wife, despite the fact that her official income does not allow her to purchase such property legally. 

In view of the findings, the prosecutor filed a lawsuit to recover the said asset from the patrol police officer to the state, the legality of which raises reasonable doubts

- is reported by the traffic police.

Addendum 

 According to the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC), property owned by the police officer's family:

  • Lexus LX 450 (2018) worth UAH 3.7 million;

    - An apartment in Kharkiv worth UAH 5.8 million.

    An analysis of their legal income and savings shows that they were able to accumulate assets worth about UAH 1.6 million. This amount only partially covers the cost of acquiring the property in question. The origin of UAH 7.8 million of other funds is unknown

    - , the statement said.

    Alina Volianska

    Alina Volianska

    Crimes and emergencies
    kharkivKharkiv

