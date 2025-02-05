SAPO demands confiscation of assets of Kharkiv police officer's family worth UAH 7.8 million

The SAPO filed a lawsuit for civil confiscation of property of Kharkiv police officer's family for UAH 7.8 million.

This was reported by SAP and UNN.

Details

On February 04, 2025, the SAPO prosecutor filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court to declare UAH 7.8 million worth of assets unjustified and to recover them for the state (civil forfeiture), which are used by the family of a police officer of the Kharkiv District Department of the National Police in Kharkiv region - , the statement said.

It was established that the couple owned an apartment in Kharkiv and a luxury car Lexus LX 470. All the property is registered in the name of the police officer's wife, despite the fact that her official income does not allow her to purchase such property legally.

In view of the findings, the prosecutor filed a lawsuit to recover the said asset from the patrol police officer to the state, the legality of which raises reasonable doubts - is reported by the traffic police.

Addendum

According to the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC), property owned by the police officer's family:

Lexus LX 450 (2018) worth UAH 3.7 million;

- An apartment in Kharkiv worth UAH 5.8 million.

An analysis of their legal income and savings shows that they were able to accumulate assets worth about UAH 1.6 million. This amount only partially covers the cost of acquiring the property in question. The origin of UAH 7.8 million of other funds is unknown - , the statement said.

SAPO asks to confiscate two cars from ex-head of Kharkiv district TCC: what else does the official own