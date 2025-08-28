SAP demands confiscation of Kyiv police officer's property worth 7 million hryvnias

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court. It concerns the property of the head of one of the departments of the strategic investigations department of the National Police in Kyiv. Investigators believe that he and his family acquired expensive items without having legal income for this. This was reported by NACP, writes UNN.

Details

Based on materials received from NACP and SBI, SAP appealed to the HACC with a lawsuit to recognize as unfounded assets worth over UAH 7 million, which belong to the head of the fifth department (combating organized groups with signs of corruption) of the strategic investigations department in the city of Kyiv of the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police of Ukraine. – stated in the NACP material.

The audit showed that in 2021–2023, the police officer and people close to him bought three elite cars: a Volkswagen Touareg for almost UAH 3 million, a Volkswagen Passat for UAH 1.35 million, and a BMW 330I for UAH 1.75 million. He also accumulated cash savings of over half a million hryvnias, although he had no legal grounds for this.

In addition, in 2023, more than UAH 700,000, whose origin is also unknown, was transferred to the accounts of the law enforcement officer himself and his wife. The official himself explains that he received the money in the form of loans and gifts from relatives.

The NACP analyzed the family's income and expenses and concluded that such property could not have been acquired honestly. Now the anti-corruption court will make a decision – the assets may be confiscated in favor of the state.

