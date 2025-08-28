SAP demands confiscation of Kyiv police officer's property worth 7 million hryvnias

$41.320.08
47.880.39
ukenru
Exclusive
11:21 AM • 8802 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
10:55 AM • 8380 views
Russian missiles flew 50 meters from the EU delegation in Ukraine - von der Leyen
Exclusive
07:27 AM • 37718 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
06:36 AM • 68004 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles were neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 67489 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 98958 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 73072 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 79430 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 205815 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 91151 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2.5m/s
36%
754mm
Popular news
Shopping mall and Nova Anglia residential complex damaged in central Kyiv due to Russian attack: detailsAugust 28, 03:16 AM • 52396 views
Russian night attack on Kyiv killed 10 people - KMVAPhoto06:40 AM • 50648 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: 12 dead already, three of them children07:26 AM • 17286 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: 14 dead and 38 wounded reported so far - KCMAPhotoVideo08:54 AM • 24679 views
Leaders of the "coalition of the willing" reacted to Russian strikes on Kyiv: statements by Starmer and Macron09:33 AM • 54214 views
Publications
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 121643 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 123876 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to knowAugust 27, 12:47 PM • 205799 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tipsAugust 27, 07:35 AM • 186438 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 102610 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yurii Ihnat
Ursula von der Leyen
Serhiy Lysak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Hungary
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 82627 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 114895 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 117376 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 113068 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 145652 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
The New York Times
"Kalibr" (missile family)
YouTube
E-6 Mercury

SAP demands confiscation of Kyiv police officer's property worth 7 million hryvnias

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court regarding the property of the head of the National Police department in Kyiv. This concerns unjustified assets worth over UAH 7 million, including three elite cars and cash savings.

SAP demands confiscation of Kyiv police officer's property worth 7 million hryvnias

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court. It concerns the property of the head of one of the departments of the strategic investigations department of the National Police in Kyiv. Investigators believe that he and his family acquired expensive items without having legal income for this. This was reported by NACP, writes UNN.

Details

Based on materials received from NACP and SBI, SAP appealed to the HACC with a lawsuit to recognize as unfounded assets worth over UAH 7 million, which belong to the head of the fifth department (combating organized groups with signs of corruption) of the strategic investigations department in the city of Kyiv of the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police of Ukraine.

– stated in the NACP material.

The audit showed that in 2021–2023, the police officer and people close to him bought three elite cars: a Volkswagen Touareg for almost UAH 3 million, a Volkswagen Passat for UAH 1.35 million, and a BMW 330I for UAH 1.75 million. He also accumulated cash savings of over half a million hryvnias, although he had no legal grounds for this.

In addition, in 2023, more than UAH 700,000, whose origin is also unknown, was transferred to the accounts of the law enforcement officer himself and his wife. The official himself explains that he received the money in the form of loans and gifts from relatives.

The NACP analyzed the family's income and expenses and concluded that such property could not have been acquired honestly. Now the anti-corruption court will make a decision – the assets may be confiscated in favor of the state.

NACP found billions in inaccuracies in officials' declarations for the first half of 202506.08.25, 10:43 • 3047 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine
Kyiv