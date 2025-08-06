NACP found billions in inaccuracies in officials' declarations for the first half of 2025 6 August 2025

In the first half of 2025, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention checked over 1,500 declarations of officials. The results are striking – consciously false data amounting to millions of hryvnias were found in every third declaration. This was reported by Opendatabot, writes UNN.

Details

According to the NACP, from January to June 2025, Ukrainian officials submitted 706,311 declarations for the past year. This is 34% less than in the same period of 2024, when officials reported for previous "wartime" periods as well.

The most active reporting occurred in March – over 70% of declarations were submitted then. Interestingly, every eighth of them was subsequently corrected.

From the beginning of 2024 to mid-2025, the NACP initiated 1,534 full inspections, 78% of which have already been completed. And only in 0.9% of cases were no violations found.

As a conclusion – in 423 declarations (every third one checked) there were signs of knowingly false information. The total amount of such "inaccuracies" exceeded UAH 5.8 billion, which on average amounts to over UAH 13.6 million per declarant. These cases fall under Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

However, the effectiveness of investigations is still low: in 2024, 358 criminal proceedings were opened and only 6% reached court, this year – 258 cases, of which only 7% reached court.

In addition, 13% of the checked declarations contained inaccurate data that entail administrative responsibility, 2% showed signs of illicit enrichment amounting to hundreds of millions of hryvnias, and 3% showed unjustified assets.

Experts emphasize: currently in Ukraine, an official can with impunity "err" in a declaration for an amount up to UAH 302,000 – only disciplinary responsibility is provided for this.

Hid property worth over UAH 23 million in declarations: ex-head of Ternopil region tax office to be prosecuted