SAP announced new suspicions in the case of embezzlement of UAH 129 million for the restoration of infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk region

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office announced new suspicions in the case of the embezzlement of UAH 129 million allocated for the restoration of critical infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk region. According to the SAP, the money was appropriated through fraudulent schemes during a tender for the reconstruction of a water pipeline in the Kamianske district. This is stated in the SAP's message on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of the SAP prosecutor, NABU detectives announced suspicions to several individuals.

Suspicion was reported to:

Deputy director of the design organization – under Part 5 of Art. 27, Part 5 of Art. 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Deputy director of the company that won the tender – under Part 5 of Art. 27, Part 5 of Art. 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Head of the shell company through which the procurement was carried out – under Part 5 of Art. 27, Part 5 of Art. 191, Part 3 of Art. 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. – the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

According to the investigation, the members of the organized group ensured the victory in the tender of a company controlled by the organizer. The winning company was supposed to purchase pipe products for the reconstruction of the water pipeline, but it bought them at market price and resold them to the utility company at more than three times the price. As a result of this scheme, the utility company suffered losses of over UAH 129 million, which the perpetrators disposed of at their discretion and legalized through controlled firms.

It is known that the beneficial owner of the winning company was a local entrepreneur who is wanted by the FBI for property crimes. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, and the SAP plans to report on further results of the investigation.

