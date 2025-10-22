SAP announced new suspicions in the case of embezzlement of UAH 129 million for the restoration of infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk region

$41.740.01
48.470.19
ukenru
Exclusive
03:19 PM • 754 views
Women should no longer be silent: Deputy Prosecutor General on sexual harassment
Exclusive
03:06 PM • 2290 views
Chernihiv region without electricity: which communities suffer the most
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 11518 views
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 13828 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
01:15 PM • 10732 views
Russian drone damaged the training infrastructure of FC Metalist 1925 sports academyPhoto
01:10 PM • 11064 views
Slovakia lifts veto: EU summit expected to approve 19th package of sanctions against Russia
12:56 PM • 9932 views
All regions with emergency shutdowns are being switched to outage schedules from 4 PM - Ukrenergo
12:50 PM • 8774 views
Suspicion of sexual assault against female students: court arrests scandalous director Bilous
09:47 AM • 16069 views
16 out of 28 Russian missiles and 333 out of 405 drones neutralized over Ukraine: details from the Air Force
October 22, 09:23 AM • 17235 views
"Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on a kindergarten in KharkivPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.1m/s
79%
749mm
Popular news
Zodiac sign Scorpio: magnetic energy and strategic mindPhotoOctober 22, 05:30 AM • 43780 views
Most regions experienced emergency power outages after another Russian attack on energy infrastructure - Ministry of EnergyOctober 22, 05:34 AM • 36499 views
Renting accommodation in European capitals: how much it costs and where it is most expensivePhotoOctober 22, 09:28 AM • 23971 views
TOP-5 casseroles that are quick to prepare and will appeal to the whole familyPhoto10:17 AM • 22095 views
Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto10:57 AM • 17694 views
Publications
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 11518 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 13829 views
In which regions are hourly blackout schedules already in effect and where to find out your turnPhotoVideo12:54 PM • 11802 views
Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto10:57 AM • 17866 views
TOP-5 casseroles that are quick to prepare and will appeal to the whole familyPhoto10:17 AM • 22271 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Bilous
Ulf Kristersson
Ruslan Kravchenko
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Sweden
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideo01:53 PM • 4460 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 30256 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 45278 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 54735 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 44767 views
Actual
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Film
Series
Social network
Shahed-136

SAP announced new suspicions in the case of embezzlement of UAH 129 million for the restoration of infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 396 views

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has uncovered new suspicions in the case of the embezzlement of UAH 129 million allocated for the restoration of infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The funds were misappropriated during a tender for the reconstruction of a water pipeline in the Kamianske district, where the winning company resold pipe products to a municipal enterprise at three times the price.

SAP announced new suspicions in the case of embezzlement of UAH 129 million for the restoration of infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk region

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office announced new suspicions in the case of the embezzlement of UAH 129 million allocated for the restoration of critical infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk region. According to the SAP, the money was appropriated through fraudulent schemes during a tender for the reconstruction of a water pipeline in the Kamianske district. This is stated in the SAP's message on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of the SAP prosecutor, NABU detectives announced suspicions to several individuals.

Suspicion was reported to:

Deputy director of the design organization – under Part 5 of Art. 27, Part 5 of Art. 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Deputy director of the company that won the tender – under Part 5 of Art. 27, Part 5 of Art. 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Head of the shell company through which the procurement was carried out – under Part 5 of Art. 27, Part 5 of Art. 191, Part 3 of Art. 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. 

– the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

According to the investigation, the members of the organized group ensured the victory in the tender of a company controlled by the organizer. The winning company was supposed to purchase pipe products for the reconstruction of the water pipeline, but it bought them at market price and resold them to the utility company at more than three times the price. As a result of this scheme, the utility company suffered losses of over UAH 129 million, which the perpetrators disposed of at their discretion and legalized through controlled firms.

It is known that the beneficial owner of the winning company was a local entrepreneur who is wanted by the FBI for property crimes. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, and the SAP plans to report on further results of the investigation.

Case of the former head of the Supreme Court and owner of the "Finance and Credit" group: SAP announced the completion of the investigation22.10.25, 15:21 • 1702 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast