Case of the former head of the Supreme Court and owner of the "Finance and Credit" group: SAP announced the completion of the investigation

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has completed its investigation into the owner of the "Finance and Credit" group and his accomplice. They are suspected of offering an improper benefit to the Head and judges of the Supreme Court. This was reported by UNN with reference to SAP.

Details

The prosecution does not name the individuals involved, but judging by the case description, it refers to Kostiantyn Zhevago (co-owner of the financial and industrial group "Finance and Credit") and Vsevolod Kniaziev (former head of the Supreme Court).

By order of the SAP prosecutor, NABU detectives opened the case materials to the defense for review.

The investigation also established the existence of contacts between the businessman - owner of the "Finance and Credit" group - and one of the lawyers of the law firm, who was supposed to directly transfer money to another person involved in the criminal activity. This person was supposed to provide it as an improper benefit to the leadership of the Supreme Court for making a court decision in the businessman's interests.

Addition

SAP prosecutors and NABU detectives notified of suspicion of offering an improper benefit to the Head and judges of the Supreme Court to the owner of the "Finance and Credit" group. The person's actions are qualified under the signs of a crime provided for in Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Subsequently, the High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for Kostiantyn Zhevago, the owner of the "Finance and Credit" group, who is a suspect in the case of the former head of the Supreme Court, in the form of an in absentia arrest.

Recall

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court granted permission for a special pre-trial investigation against Ukrainian businessman Kostiantyn Zhevago. He is suspected of bribing former head Vsevolod Kniaziev and judges of the Supreme Court.

UNN also reported that the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court upheld the decision of the High Council of Justice to dismiss Vsevolod Kniaziev from the position of a Supreme Court judge.