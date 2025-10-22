$41.740.01
Russian drone damaged the training infrastructure of FC Metalist 1925 sports academyPhoto
01:10 PM • 994 views
Slovakia lifts veto: EU summit expected to approve 19th package of sanctions against Russia
12:56 PM • 1138 views
All regions with emergency shutdowns are being switched to outage schedules from 4 PM - Ukrenergo
12:50 PM • 3140 views
Suspicion of sexual assault against female students: court arrests scandalous director Bilous
09:47 AM • 14227 views
16 out of 28 Russian missiles and 333 out of 405 drones neutralized over Ukraine: details from the Air Force
09:23 AM • 16368 views
"Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on a kindergarten in KharkivPhoto
08:35 AM • 24855 views
Budget-2026 successfully passed its first reading in the Verkhovna Rada: key indicatorsPhoto
07:30 AM • 31368 views
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing
October 22, 05:20 AM • 28341 views
Trains delayed and rerouted due to massive Russian attack
October 22, 12:40 AM • 35861 views
Putin's special envoy stated that preparations for the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States are underwayVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Case of the former head of the Supreme Court and owner of the "Finance and Credit" group: SAP announced the completion of the investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1154 views

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has completed the investigation into the owner of the "Finance and Credit" group and his accomplice. They are suspected of providing undue benefits to the Head and judges of the Supreme Court; the case materials have been opened for review by the defense.

Case of the former head of the Supreme Court and owner of the "Finance and Credit" group: SAP announced the completion of the investigation

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has completed its investigation into the owner of the "Finance and Credit" group and his accomplice. They are suspected of offering an improper benefit to the Head and judges of the Supreme Court. This was reported by UNN with reference to SAP.

Details

The prosecution does not name the individuals involved, but judging by the case description, it refers to Kostiantyn Zhevago (co-owner of the financial and industrial group "Finance and Credit") and Vsevolod Kniaziev (former head of the Supreme Court).

By order of the SAP prosecutor, NABU detectives opened the case materials to the defense for review.

The investigation also established the existence of contacts between the businessman - owner of the "Finance and Credit" group - and one of the lawyers of the law firm, who was supposed to directly transfer money to another person involved in the criminal activity. This person was supposed to provide it as an improper benefit to the leadership of the Supreme Court for making a court decision in the businessman's interests.

Addition

SAP prosecutors and NABU detectives notified of suspicion of offering an improper benefit to the Head and judges of the Supreme Court to the owner of the "Finance and Credit" group. The person's actions are qualified under the signs of a crime provided for in Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Subsequently, the High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for Kostiantyn Zhevago, the owner of the "Finance and Credit" group, who is a suspect in the case of the former head of the Supreme Court, in the form of an in absentia arrest.

Recall

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court granted permission for a special pre-trial investigation against Ukrainian businessman Kostiantyn Zhevago. He is suspected of bribing former head Vsevolod Kniaziev and judges of the Supreme Court.

UNN also reported that the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court upheld the decision of the High Council of Justice to dismiss Vsevolod Kniaziev from the position of a Supreme Court judge.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine