Samsung at Foxtrot: the best headphone options for sports and leisure

$42.960.17
51.230.17
ukenru
11:48 AM • 2464 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 10580 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
09:51 AM • 16191 views
General Staff confirms damage to oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region and other occupier facilities
08:35 AM • 16976 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoingVideo
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 18803 views
Rotavirus in the Carpathians: who is at risk and whether to give up the vacation
January 28, 03:48 AM • 24005 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
January 27, 05:43 PM • 42015 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 56214 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 42213 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 71279 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1m/s
98%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Keir Starmer arrives in Beijing to reset economic relations with ChinaJanuary 28, 04:47 AM • 20018 views
AFU eliminated 690 occupiers and over 1000 drones in a day – General StaffJanuary 28, 04:58 AM • 25597 views
Threat to the existence of the Schengen area: 70% of Europeans advocate for the return of national border controlJanuary 28, 05:44 AM • 17416 views
Spanish vessel "rescues" "shadow fleet" tanker sanctioned by EU for transporting Russian oilJanuary 28, 06:22 AM • 15212 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideo07:00 AM • 30300 views
Publications
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statements10:59 AM • 5374 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideo07:00 AM • 30350 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 71274 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 51956 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 69611 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Vitali Klitschko
Jerome Powell
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 27338 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 26509 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 33759 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 36907 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 42911 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Starlink
Gold

Samsung at Foxtrot: the best headphone options for sports and leisure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 278 views

Modern wireless headphones are capable of many things — they translate speech in real time, adapt noise cancellation to ambulance sirens, and help monitor health.

Samsung at Foxtrot: the best headphone options for sports and leisure

Modern wireless headphones are capable of many things — they translate speech in real time, adapt noise cancellation to ambulance sirens, and help monitor health. This is especially noticeable in the Samsung ecosystem: if you have already upgraded to the new Galaxy S26, the right headset will unlock the smartphone's potential 100%.

Together with experts from Foxtrot, we have selected two current models that cover the main needs of users: active sports and comfortable relaxation.

For uncompromising sports: Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro

If your workout is a marathon in the rain or intense CrossFit, compromises are unacceptable. In 2026, the Galaxy Buds3 Pro remain the flagship for active users.

The main argument "for" is IP57 protection. This means that the headphones are not afraid of sweat, but also of accidental drops in puddles or running in heavy rain. They withstand what kills ordinary technology.

The second feature is intelligent sound. Thanks to Galaxy AI, the headphones analyze the environment. You are running in the park with noise cancellation on, but as soon as the system recognizes the sound of a siren or a shout, it instantly lets this sound through, ensuring your safety. The "blade" design ensures a secure fit: the earbud does not fall out during sudden movements.

For relaxation and travel: Samsung Galaxy Buds FE

When the goal is to relax on a train, plane, or simply at home on the couch, the Galaxy Buds FE (Fan Edition) come into play. This is a "people's flagship" that has incorporated the best features of premium models while maintaining an affordable price.

Their key feature is the proprietary "wingtip" stabilizers. This is probably the most comfortable fit in the Samsung lineup for long-term wear. Ears don't get tired after 3-4 hours of listening to podcasts or audiobooks.

The powerful active noise cancellation (ANC) system here works to cut out monotonous hum — an ideal option to "turn off" the noise of a subway car or airplane turbines. And integration with the ecosystem allows you to instantly switch between the tablet you're watching a movie on and your smartphone if someone calls.

Why you should buy Samsung tech at Foxtrot

Buying complex electronics in 2026 requires trust in the seller. Foxtrot acts not just as a store, but as an expert tech hub:

  1. Only official goods. The market is flooded with gray gadgets without warranty. At Foxtrot, you get official manufacturer support in Ukraine. If something happens to your headphones, you are protected by law and service.
    1. Benefit with "FoxFan". The loyalty program allows you to accumulate bonuses with each purchase. By buying headphones today, you get a significant discount on your next purchase — for example, a smartwatch or a charger.
      1. Payment of the future. The retailer keeps up with the times: you can pay for your order not only by card or cash, but also in installments, and through digital wallets.

        Visit foxtrot.com.ua or the network's offline stores to personally test the fit and sound.

        Experts will help synchronize the new product with your smartphone right on the spot.

        Lilia Podolyak

        Business News
        Technology
        Bank card
        Trend
        Brand
        Film