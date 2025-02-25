Ryanair intends to carry 2 million people after opening airspace in Ukraine

If flights resume in Ukraine, Ryanair will be able to carry 2 million people within six weeks of the reopening of the skies. Then the capacity will increase to 5 million.

This was stated by the company's CEO Michael O'Leary in an interview with Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

We will have 2 million seats within six weeks (of opening the skies) and I think we will want to open bases in Kyiv and Lviv within 12 months, and then I think we can increase the number of passengers from 2 million to 5 million within a year or two - O'Leary said.

According to him, the return to some other airports in Ukraine may take longer due to the greater damage from the three-year war between Russia and Ukraine. According to him, the airline wants to have 6-8 routes to Ukraine from Poland.

Recall

Boryspil airport management held talks with Wizz Air in Budapest to resume air service. The low-cost airline has a large-scale plan to return to Ukraine and plans to reopen bases in Kyiv and Lviv.

Wizz Air plans to resume flights to Ukraine within six weeks of the ceasefire. The company intends to reopen its bases in Kyiv and Lviv, offering 5 million seats a year.