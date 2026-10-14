Ryanair changes rules for passengers with luggage — what will apply from November 10

The procedure for Ryanair passengers at airports is changing: from November 10, check-in and baggage drop-off desks will close 60 minutes before departure instead of the current 40 minutes. As stated in a press release, this should help avoid situations in which passengers miss flights because of security or passport control, reports UNN.

Details

Although only 20% of Ryanair passengers travel with checked baggage, the airline wants to give them more time. Travelers often face long queues at airports, especially during peak hours. For the vast majority of passengers, nothing will change. 80% travel with hand luggage only, check in online, and proceed directly to the departure gate. The new rules do not change anything for them.

Passengers will also be assisted by technical solutions: by the autumn, self-service kiosks are expected to be installed at more than 95% of airports. Passengers will be able to check in their baggage themselves, which will help reduce queues at the desks and save time.

Passengers who do not check in baggage and travel with hand luggage only must follow these Ryanair rules:

one small personal item. All Ryanair fares include the free carriage of one small personal item measuring no more than 40 × 30 × 20 cm. It must fit under the seat in front. For example, this may be a handbag or a laptop bag;

priority boarding and two pieces of hand luggage. For an additional fee, passengers can purchase the Priority service, which allows them to bring one additional piece of hand luggage weighing up to 10 kg and measuring no more than 55 × 40 × 20 cm. It must be placed in the overhead luggage compartment above the seats. The service also includes priority boarding;

for infants. Children aged from 8 days to 23 months may travel with two items of baby equipment free of charge per child. If an infant travels on an adult's lap, an additional baby bag weighing up to 5 kg and measuring no more than 45 × 35 × 20 cm may be brought on board. No separate free baggage allowance is provided for the child themselves.

The following rule applies at the departure gate: if hand luggage does not fit into the baggage sizer, passengers may not be allowed to take it on board, or it may be carried in the aircraft's hold for an additional fee.

The head of Ryanair said that airfares could rise by 10–20% in summer 2027