The head of Ryanair said that airfares could rise by 10–20% in summer 2027

$44.790.0851.330.03
ukenru
04:51 PM • 4546 views
"Be vigilant in the coming days" — the NSDC warned of Russia preparing a ballistic strike
Exclusive
04:32 PM • 10364 views
Alzheimer’s disease: which symptoms should raise concern and what may reduce the risk
04:02 PM • 13107 views
What can lead to a pension card being blocked and how to restore access to the money
02:26 PM • 25515 views
Liashko stated that an ambulance should not come just to administer an IV or measure blood pressure — in which cases it is worth calling emergency services
01:23 PM • 29503 views
Drones are approaching gas stations: Kyiv is preparing a targeted alert system for filling stations
September 23, 09:55 AM • 34128 views
EU must overcome "sanctions fatigue" and increase pressure on Russia, says European Commissioner
September 23, 09:25 AM • 32233 views
"A strange decision": Zelenskyy's office reacted to the EU lifting sanctions against Fridman and Usmanov
Exclusive
September 23, 09:00 AM • 26516 views
Not always 50/50: when one spouse may receive more property after divorce
September 23, 07:46 AM • 31210 views
Russia's morning attack on Kyiv claimed one life, and the number of injured is risingPhoto
September 23, 06:00 AM • 32842 views
Russia attacked two gas stations in Kyiv this morning; four districts in the region were affected.
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
3.1m/s
78%
745mm
Popular news
"Not like any role before": Tom Cruise opens up about his new film from the Oscar-winning directorVideo11:36 AM • 23099 views
Arnold Schwarzenegger visited Oktoberfest again and conducted an orchestraPhoto12:38 PM • 19300 views
Silent Hill: Townfall and Control Resonant - the main game releases on September 24PhotoVideo01:56 PM • 15923 views
What to cook with pumpkin: the top 7 best recipesPhoto01:57 PM • 16478 views
Kim Kardashian showed off her famous curves in a pink bikini and her getaway with HamiltonPhoto02:01 PM • 11072 views
Publications
Alzheimer’s disease: which symptoms should raise concern and what may reduce the risk
Exclusive
04:32 PM • 10370 views
What can lead to a pension card being blocked and how to restore access to the money04:02 PM • 13109 views
Liashko stated that an ambulance should not come just to administer an IV or measure blood pressure — in which cases it is worth calling emergency services02:26 PM • 25518 views
What to cook with pumpkin: the top 7 best recipesPhoto01:57 PM • 16597 views
Silent Hill: Townfall and Control Resonant - the main game releases on September 24PhotoVideo01:56 PM • 16046 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Great Britain
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian showed off her famous curves in a pink bikini and her getaway with HamiltonPhoto02:01 PM • 11165 views
Arnold Schwarzenegger visited Oktoberfest again and conducted an orchestraPhoto12:38 PM • 19413 views
"Not like any role before": Tom Cruise opens up about his new film from the Oscar-winning directorVideo11:36 AM • 23209 views
GOP senator wants to subpoena Donald Trump Jr. over wedding money from an oligarch with ties to PutinSeptember 23, 07:19 AM • 38501 views
George Lucas planned three more "Star Wars" films but "decided to step away" from directingVideoSeptember 23, 05:39 AM • 38674 views
Actual
The Guardian
Mi-8
Film
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink

The head of Ryanair said that airfares could rise by 10–20% in summer 2027

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

Michael O'Leary said that expensive aviation fuel could drive ticket prices up by 10–20% in summer 2027. Competitors may introduce fuel surcharges.

The head of Ryanair said that airfares could rise by 10–20% in summer 2027

If oil prices remain high, airfares could rise by 10–20% in the summer of 2027. Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said this, UNN reports, citing DW.

The airline will not introduce fuel surcharges, but its competitors may take such a step and pass the additional costs caused by rising fuel prices on to passengers, he said.

"I very much hope that jet fuel prices will rise faster next year, as this will accelerate the bankruptcy process of other airlines," O’Leary said.

Ryanair warns of rising costs due to fuel prices and staff salaries18.05.26, 10:29 • 3911 views

The bankruptcy of airlines currently operating at a loss, he said, "will accelerate the consolidation of the European market around four major players — British Airways, Lufthansa, Air France and Ryanair."

Meanwhile, in August, German airline Lufthansa said that its net profit in the second quarter of 2026 had decreased by 88% compared with the same period last year, amounting to €123 million. Operating profit fell by 56% to €383 million. The company attributed the decline in quarterly profit to ongoing pilot strikes and rising fuel prices due to the US war against Iran.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyNews of the World
Ryanair
Lufthansa
United States
Iran