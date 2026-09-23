The head of Ryanair said that airfares could rise by 10–20% in summer 2027

If oil prices remain high, airfares could rise by 10–20% in the summer of 2027. Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said this, UNN reports, citing DW.

The airline will not introduce fuel surcharges, but its competitors may take such a step and pass the additional costs caused by rising fuel prices on to passengers, he said.

"I very much hope that jet fuel prices will rise faster next year, as this will accelerate the bankruptcy process of other airlines," O’Leary said.

Ryanair warns of rising costs due to fuel prices and staff salaries

The bankruptcy of airlines currently operating at a loss, he said, "will accelerate the consolidation of the European market around four major players — British Airways, Lufthansa, Air France and Ryanair."

Meanwhile, in August, German airline Lufthansa said that its net profit in the second quarter of 2026 had decreased by 88% compared with the same period last year, amounting to €123 million. Operating profit fell by 56% to €383 million. The company attributed the decline in quarterly profit to ongoing pilot strikes and rising fuel prices due to the US war against Iran.