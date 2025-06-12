Rutte on Trump's direct talks with Putin: it is very important

That US President Donald Trump has started direct negotiations with the Russian dictator is very important, it is a step forward. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Rome, where representatives of the Weimar+ group of countries are gathering, reports UNN.

Details

It is very important what Trump did. He started direct negotiations with Putin. This is certainly a step forward, these are historic things, and the negotiations in Istanbul to start talking about a thousand-year history. This does not help much, but step by step we are trying to progress - said Rutte.

Trump dodged the question of what cards he has to force Russia and Ukraine to end the war.

Reference

The Weimar+ Group is a political group of countries that share a common goal and cooperate in various fields, including foreign policy. Currently, the Weimar+ Group includes: France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, and Great Britain.

Supplement

US President Donald Trump called his last conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a good one, but, according to him, it has not led to anything yet.

On June 4, Trump said that he had another conversation with Kremlin head Putin. According to the American leader, "it was a good conversation, but not one that will lead to immediate peace."

President of the United States of America Donald Trump announced the possibility of applying additional sanctions against the Russian Federation, but only "if it is necessary".