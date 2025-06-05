Rutte: NATO defense ministers agreed to provide Ukraine with 25 billion euros

The Ministers of Defense of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) discussed further support for Ukraine in Brussels. Our state will be provided with 25 billion euros in defense assistance, Alliance Secretary General Mark Rutte said during a briefing, UNN reports.

The ministers discussed support for Ukraine. This means that 25 billion in additional security assistance will be provided to Ukraine - Rutte said.

The Secretary General also expressed support for the proposals for assistance to our state, which were announced yesterday at the meeting of the "Ramstein" format group.

I also welcome the additional support proposals that allies pledged at yesterday's meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine - Rutte emphasized.

He also added that during the meeting with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov and the head of European diplomacy Kaja Kallas, they discussed the situation on the battlefield and Russia's attacks on civilian objects.

Today we met with Minister Umerov at the NATO-Ukraine Council together with EU High Representative Kallas. Minister Umerov reported on the challenges on the battlefield and Russia's constant attacks on civilian targets and on the constant desire to resolve the conflict through negotiations - Rutte added.

He also added that the Ministers of Defense of the NATO countries confirmed their continued support for Ukraine during the meeting.

Let us remind you

Mark Rutte reported that the NATO summit in The Hague will address the issue of defense spending by allies in the future, a new investment plan for defense. He stressed that it is important to be able to defend oneself not only today, but also in three, five, seven years.