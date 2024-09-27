Russia's strike on Ingulets in Kherson region: 4 injured, including 2 children

Four people were injured as a result of hostile attacks by Russian aircraft this morning, September 27, in Ingults, Kherson region. Among the injured are two children. It also became known about another wounded man, an elderly man, who was wounded in a Russian strike on Kherson, UNN reports , citing the RMA and the head of the administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

At about five in the morning, the enemy attacked a residential area in the village with guided aerial bombs. Four people were injured, including two children.

The 4-year-old boy, who suffered an explosive injury and contusion, was treated by an ambulance crew on the spot.

A 15-year-old boy and two women, 51 and 68 years old, were taken to the hospital. Preliminary, they have explosive injuries. Doctors are conducting examinations and helping the victims.

Addendum

It also became known about an 80-year-old man who was wounded due to a morning Russian drone strike on Kherson. He sustained an explosive injury and shrapnel wound to his shin. The victim went to the hospital on his own. He is currently receiving the necessary medical care.

Earlier UNN reported that Russian troops attacked Kherson, wounding a 47-year-old man.