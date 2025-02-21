Russia's propagandists were instructed to promote “victorious” narratives on the anniversary of the invasion - DIU

Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine informs that Russian propagandists have been instructed to promote "victorious" narratives on the anniversary of the invasion, UNN reports.

Details

According to the GUR, the propaganda army and special services of the aggressor state of Russia, on instructions from the Kremlin, are stepping up efforts to incite disbelief among Ukrainian society, destabilize the situation inside our country and discredit Ukraine among partner states that provide critical military assistance to our Security and Defense Forces in the fight against the occupiers.

According to intelligence, the key narratives of hostile information attacks include "The West betrayed Ukraine," "Neither Moscow nor Washington cares about the opinion of Europeans and Ukrainians," "The United States and Russia agreed on everything behind Ukraine's back," "The Ukrainian government is illegitimate," "The Ukrainian army is losing at the front," and "Corrupt officials are stealing billions of dollars in American aid from Ukraine.

In addition, Russia is preparing to declare an alleged "victory" in the war against Ukraine by the "round date" of February 24, 2025, the third anniversary of the beginning of the full-scale war. Moreover, these plans may also include a "Russian victory over NATO," since for a long time, Muscovite propaganda has described the war against Ukraine as a war with the Alliance - the DIU said.

"The special services of the aggressor state of Russia were instructed by the Kremlin leaders to make the most of the intensification of diplomatic efforts by the new US administration to end the Russian-Ukrainian war and the bilateral meeting of the US and Russian delegations in Saudi Arabia on February 18, 2025, in subversive information and psychological campaigns," the intelligence noted.

One of the key goals of the Kremlin's new propaganda manuals for Russia is to cover the status of an aggressor and war criminal isolated by the civilized world with a cloak and dagger of a supposedly ready for peaceful settlement "constructive side of the conflict.

In this part of their work, Russian special services, as noted, attack, in particular, Ukraine's partners in Europe, who do not refuse, but rather increase their support for our country. For such European governments, the Kremlin uses the stamp of "enemies of peace.

russia trains propagandists from the occupied territories of Ukraine - National Resistance Center