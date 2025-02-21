Russia's propagandists were instructed to promote “victorious” narratives on the anniversary of the invasion - DIU

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 13590 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 32756 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 67368 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 41040 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 108852 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 94869 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111784 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116570 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 148045 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115110 views

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 85031 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 39646 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 104570 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 51643 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 30306 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 67242 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 108836 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 148035 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 139014 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 171538 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 10424 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 30306 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132319 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134213 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162732 views
Russia's propagandists were instructed to promote “victorious” narratives on the anniversary of the invasion - DIU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35753 views

The Kremlin has instructed propagandists to promote the narrative of “victory” until the third anniversary of the invasion. Russian special services have been tasked with discrediting Ukraine and its partners through new information attacks.

Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine informs that Russian propagandists have been instructed to promote "victorious" narratives on the anniversary of the invasion, UNN reports.

Details

According to the GUR, the propaganda army and special services of the aggressor state of Russia, on instructions from the Kremlin, are stepping up efforts to incite disbelief among Ukrainian society, destabilize the situation inside our country and discredit Ukraine among partner states that provide critical military assistance to our Security and Defense Forces in the fight against the occupiers.

According to intelligence, the key narratives of hostile information attacks include "The West betrayed Ukraine," "Neither Moscow nor Washington cares about the opinion of Europeans and Ukrainians," "The United States and Russia agreed on everything behind Ukraine's back," "The Ukrainian government is illegitimate," "The Ukrainian army is losing at the front," and "Corrupt officials are stealing billions of dollars in American aid from Ukraine.

In addition, Russia is preparing to declare an alleged "victory" in the war against Ukraine by the "round date" of February 24, 2025, the third anniversary of the beginning of the full-scale war. Moreover, these plans may also include a "Russian victory over NATO," since for a long time, Muscovite propaganda has described the war against Ukraine as a war with the Alliance

- the DIU said.

"The special services of the aggressor state of Russia were instructed by the Kremlin leaders to make the most of the intensification of diplomatic efforts by the new US administration to end the Russian-Ukrainian war and the bilateral meeting of the US and Russian delegations in Saudi Arabia on February 18, 2025, in subversive information and psychological campaigns," the intelligence noted.

One of the key goals of the Kremlin's new propaganda manuals for Russia is to cover the status of an aggressor and war criminal isolated by the civilized world with a cloak and dagger of a supposedly ready for peaceful settlement "constructive side of the conflict.

In this part of their work, Russian special services, as noted, attack, in particular, Ukraine's partners in Europe, who do not refuse, but rather increase their support for our country. For such European governments, the Kremlin uses the stamp of "enemies of peace.

russia trains propagandists from the occupied territories of Ukraine - National Resistance Center23.09.24, 18:05 • 17074 views

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
natoNATO
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

