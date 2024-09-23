During the forum of propaganda media, which the russians held in sochi, they paid special attention to the "kremlin's mouthpieces" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

The CNS reports that at the so-called forum of propaganda media held in sochi, special attention was paid to "putinist mouthpieces" from the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine. In particular, according to the agency, representatives of the russian media holding in the TOT of Luhansk Oblast, LuhanMedia, attended a master class on creating the necessary information from Luhansk.

The day before, a similar event was held in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region. The event was organized by the New Media Development Foundation with the support of putin's cultural initiatives foundation. The main goal of the festival is to teach its mouthpieces new methods of distorting the truth and conveying information about "victories" in the "swo" and heroizing its participants - said the CNS.

Recall

In the occupied Luhansk region , a new educational program called "luhansk character" is being implemented to propagandize children. Similar events are held in the Kherson region, where russian propagandists give lectures in schools.

