Russia's attack on Odesa region claimed one life, three wounded: consequences shown
Kyiv • UNN
A 41-year-old man was killed and three wounded as a result of a Russian drone attack on Odesa district. A private house, a business, a sports facility and cars were damaged.
One person was killed and three injured as a result of a drone attack by Russian troops on Odesa region, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Saturday, showing the aftermath, UNN reports.
Details
According to the investigation, on February 28, in the evening, the Russian armed forces attacked Odesa region with drones, their type and number are being established. Odesa district of the region was under attack.
The attack killed a 41-year-old man and wounded three others, who were taken to hospital
A private house, a private enterprise, a sports facility, cars and trucks were damaged.
