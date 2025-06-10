Russia's night attack on Kyiv claimed the life of one person

A woman became a victim of the Russian attack on Kyiv tonight, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Timur Tkachenko said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Today's attack on Kyiv claimed the life of a woman in the Obolonskyi district. Sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. This is a heavy and painful loss. - Tkachenko wrote.

The head of the MBA emphasized: "Russian strikes are once again hitting not military targets, but the lives of ordinary people. This once again shows the true essence of what we are dealing with."

