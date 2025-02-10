Russia's massive strike in Donetsk region: number of casualties rises to 17

The number of wounded has increased to 17 as a result of a massive Russian attack on the territory of Donetsk region, UNN reports, citing the Interior Ministry.

Yesterday, on February 9, the enemy dropped 10 bombs on the residential sector: 9 on Kostyantynivka and 1 on Kramatorsk.

According to the Interior Ministry, Russians killed a 52-year-old man and wounded 12 other civilians in Kramatorsk. In Kostyantynivka, 5 people were injured.

"More than 100 destructions have been documented so far, including 69 apartment buildings and 47 private houses, infrastructure facilities, 76 garages, and more than 25 civilian vehicles," the statement said.

