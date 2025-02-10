Russia's massive strike in Donetsk region: number of casualties rises to 17

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 39788 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 84281 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101187 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 115433 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 98201 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 124130 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102364 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113205 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116827 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158323 views

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 102632 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 89175 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 60417 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105049 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 95076 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 115433 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 124130 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 158323 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 148660 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 180853 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 95076 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105049 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136299 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138115 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166105 views
Actual
Russia's massive strike in Donetsk region: number of casualties rises to 17

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25581 views

The air strikes on Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka resulted in 17 injuries and one death. More than 100 residential buildings were destroyed, infrastructure and 25 vehicles were damaged.

The number of wounded has increased to 17 as a result of a massive Russian attack on the territory of Donetsk region, UNN reports, citing the Interior Ministry.

Context

Yesterday, on February 9, the enemy dropped 10 bombs on the residential sector: 9 on Kostyantynivka and 1 on Kramatorsk.

According to the Interior Ministry, Russians killed a 52-year-old man and wounded 12 other civilians in Kramatorsk. In Kostyantynivka, 5 people were injured.

"More than 100 destructions have been documented so far, including 69 apartment buildings and 47 private houses, infrastructure facilities, 76 garages, and more than 25 civilian vehicles," the statement said.

Russians dropped a 500-kilogram bomb on Kramatorsk at night: one dead and 7 wounded, the consequences showed10.02.25, 11:19 • 28678 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
donetskDonetsk

Contact us about advertising