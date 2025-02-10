Russians dropped a 500-kilogram bomb on Kramatorsk at night: one dead and 7 wounded, the consequences showed

Russian troops carried out an air strike on a residential sector of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, at night, killing one person, wounding seven others and causing destruction, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

The occupiers reportedly attacked the residential sector of Kramatorsk tonight with an air strike.

"The Russians dropped a 500-kilogram bomb on Kramatorsk," the Donetsk regional police reported.

"A private house was destroyed, and rescuers pulled the body of a dead man from the rubble. Another 7 people were injured," the SES said.

The impact caused a car to catch fire: firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. In total, at least 7 private houses, an outpatient clinic, and civilian cars were damaged.

During the debris removal, the rescuers dismantled 1 ton of building structures.

According to the Donetsk regional police, one person was killed and 12 wounded in the region over the last day as a result of hostile shelling. Over the course of the day, Russian troops struck 3,403 times at the front line and residential areas. Four localities were attacked: the cities of Kostyantynivka, Kramatorsk, Svyatohirsk, and the village of Hulove. 82 civilian objects were damaged, including 42 residential buildings.

According to the data, the enemy struck Konstantinovka 11 times, 9 of them with FAB-500 and FAB-250 bombs. Five civilians were wounded, 13 apartment buildings and 6 private houses, a hotel, a garage cooperative (76 garages), 22 civilian cars, 7 power lines, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

In addition, it was found that on February 8, a Russian bomb damaged 6 private houses in Serhiivka, Udachna community.