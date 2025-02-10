Russians dropped a 500-kilogram bomb on Kramatorsk at night: one dead and 7 wounded, the consequences showed

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 39488 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 83912 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101130 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 115318 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 97894 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 124043 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102343 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113204 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116826 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158258 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 102578 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 88755 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 60007 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 104947 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 94378 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 115318 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 124043 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 158258 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 148605 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 180797 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 94378 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 104947 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136263 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138086 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166086 views
Russians dropped a 500-kilogram bomb on Kramatorsk at night: one dead and 7 wounded, the consequences showed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28678 views

Russian occupants conducted an air strike on the residential sector of Kramatorsk, destroying a private house. The attack killed one person, wounded seven, damaged 7 houses and 2 cars.

Russian troops carried out an air strike on a residential sector of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, at night, killing one person, wounding seven others and causing destruction, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

The occupiers reportedly attacked the residential sector of Kramatorsk tonight with an air strike.

"The Russians dropped a 500-kilogram bomb on Kramatorsk," the Donetsk regional police reported.

"A private house was destroyed, and rescuers pulled the body of a dead man from the rubble. Another 7 people were injured," the SES said.

The impact caused a car to catch fire: firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. In total, at least 7 private houses, an outpatient clinic, and civilian cars were damaged.

During the debris removal, the rescuers dismantled 1 ton of building structures.

According to the Donetsk regional police, one person was killed and 12 wounded in the region over the last day as a result of hostile shelling. Over the course of the day, Russian troops struck 3,403 times at the front line and residential areas. Four localities were attacked: the cities of Kostyantynivka, Kramatorsk, Svyatohirsk, and the village of Hulove. 82 civilian objects were damaged, including 42 residential buildings.

According to the data, the enemy struck Konstantinovka 11 times, 9 of them with FAB-500 and FAB-250 bombs. Five civilians were wounded, 13 apartment buildings and 6 private houses, a hotel, a garage cooperative (76 garages), 22 civilian cars, 7 power lines, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

In addition, it was found that on February 8, a Russian bomb damaged 6 private houses in Serhiivka, Udachna community.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
kramatorskKramatorsk

